Steam version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade will include DLC

Fans of Final Fantasy VII who have been waiting on the game to come to Steam won’t have much longer to wait. During the Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary stream, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade is coming to Steam June 17.

Not only are fans getting a Steam version of the remade game, but they are also getting a 29 percent discount when they buy it during the promotional period of June 17 to June 23 at 10am PT. Even better, those who buy the game will also have access to the DLC, which includes an episode starring Yuffie.

The Steam version also includes an enhanced visual captures mode, Classic Mode difficulty, and more. Before the June 17 release of the game on Steam, players could only play FF7 Remake on PS4, PS5 and Epic Games Store. The PS4 version of the game doesn’t support the Yuffie DLC, so before the Steam launch, players could only play it on Epic Games Store or on a PS5.

Those who would like to buy the Steam version of the game can wishlist the game before it launches tomorrow. For players who own a Steam Deck, FFVII Remake Integrade is fully compatible. It is unlikely the game would ever come to the Nintendo Switch, so the only way to have the game on the go is likely to get it on the Steam Deck.

FFVII Remake won the 2020 Game Awards Best RPG title, and has been highly regarded as a game for the current generation of players that still kept the charm of the original. Those who haven’t played it yet will have plenty of time to get through it before the second game, Rebirth launches next winter.