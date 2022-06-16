Final Fantasy VII Remake gets its second title in the series, will be called Rebirth

During Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary stream, the title for part two of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series and its production was confirmed. The new part will be named Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

“We have officially announced that the second title Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released next winter, approximately three years after the original Final Fantasy VII Remake released in April 2020,” producer Yoshinori Kitase said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Development of the game is in full force, according to director Naoki Hamaguchi. The game will release sometime next winter and fans will have plenty of other things to keep them busy in the meantime, especially since Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion comes this winter to PC and consoles and two mobile games were also announced during the stream.

Final Fantasy VII will be a three-part trilogy

Right after fans got their first look at the FFVII Rebirth trailer, Hamaguchi confirmed the series will come in three parts. Development on the second game is already progressing at a rapid pace, and the team also said that development on the third game has also commenced.

Even though there is no name for the third game in the trilogy, creative director Tetsuya Nomura said the team adopted a new development structure that has allowed the creation of the third game while Rebirth is still in production.

“A title of this scale in which everything is interconnected even before production began is truly rare. In fact, some development has already begun on the third title. I myself have started on the development and am working towards the completion of the series,” Nomura said.

FFVII Rebirth will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for an undetermined amount of time before it comes to PC or any other console. Currently, FFVII Remake is available on PS4, PS5, Epic Games Store and will be available on Steam tomorrow.