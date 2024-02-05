How to watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play livestream

As the next major PlayStation 5 exclusive on the release schedule, it should come as no surprise that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is getting its very own State of Play livestream.

Everyone thought it would make an appearance during last week’s show, but Sony capped said show off with an announcement of a second State of Play all about the second installment in Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 remake project. So, ahead of the presentation, let’s quickly run through when it’s happening, how you can watch it live, and what sort of information will be shared.

When is the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play stream?

The presentation airs on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 5:30pm CT. Depending on your timezone, though, it won’t air until the day after on Feb. 7, so here’s a list of all major timezones for convenience’s sake.

Los Angeles : 3:30pm PT on Feb. 6

: 3:30pm PT on Feb. 6 New York : 6:30pm EST on Feb. 6

: 6:30pm EST on Feb. 6 Brazil : 8:30pm BRT on Feb. 6

: 8:30pm BRT on Feb. 6 London : 11:30pm GMT on Feb. 6

: 11:30pm GMT on Feb. 6 India : 5am IST on Feb. 7

: 5am IST on Feb. 7 China : 7:30am CST on Feb. 7

: 7:30am CST on Feb. 7 Tokyo : 8:30am JST on Feb. 7

: 8:30am JST on Feb. 7 Australia : 10:30am AEDT on Feb. 7

: 10:30am AEDT on Feb. 7 New Zealand: 12:30pm NZDT on Feb. 7

How to watch the Final Fantasy 7 State of Play stream

Sony will be airing the State of Play via the official PlayStation YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok accounts. At the time of writing, the stream has not gone live, but we will be sure to embed it in this article once it becomes available.

What to expect from the Final Fantasy 7 State of Play stream

It’d be nice if we got to see more of Vincent. Image via Square Enix

A lot has been shared about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth already, from its massive open world to its playable cast, which sadly excludes fan favorite Vincent Valentine. He will be a computer controlled party member, but we’ve yet to see any gameplay footage involving him; perhaps Square Enix will offer some brief clips of Vincent in battle?

Some may feel Square Enix has shown too much of Rebirth already to the point of nearly spoiling major plot points. There are a lot of pressing mysteries surrounding Rebirth and some of its characters, such as Zack Fair and, of course, big bad Sephiroth, with strong hints the story will diverge greatly from the original game. Hopefully, Square Enix will keep story details to a minimum and focus more on gameplay rather than any cutscenes.

Rebirth seems to be dealing with multiple timelines if all the pre-release footage is anything to go by. Image via Square Enix

A lot of already established information will likely be repeated so everyone can be caught up to speed on what to expect from Rebirth‘s gameplay. If there’s one new thing fans want to see confirmed, though, it’s a release date for a demo. Square Enix has a good track record with demos, having made ones for other titles like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 16. Plus, it’s claimed there’s evidence of a demo’s existence on the PlayStation servers and completing it will earn players an extra item for the full game (via PlayStation Game Size on X).

It’s probably safe to assume such a demo will be announced at the end of the State of Play. It also wouldn’t be surprising if the demo even launched immediately afterwards. After all, there’s not much time left to as the full game is scheduled to launch on Feb. 29.