Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have a demo?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the next chapter in the FF7 Remake trilogy journey, and a demo would be a fabulous chance to Mako a good impression on newcomers and long-time fans.

2024 could be another absolute banger in the gaming landscape. What better way to contribute to this goal than with Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth—the sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy Remake. Naturally, to lure in new players, a demo for FF7 Rebirth would make sense.

After all, the scintillating JRPG combat of Final Fantasy isn’t for everyone. The coolness of Cloud and the stories of Sephiroth can only sway someone so much. This strengthens the case for a FF7 Rebirth demo, so let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Is there a FF7 Rebirth demo?

The gang is back. Image via Square Enix

At this moment in time, no, there is nothing concrete regarding the arrival of a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo.

Neither PlayStation nor Square Enix has come forward and alerted gamers to the presence of a FF7 Rebirth demo. On the other hand, we are still quite some time away from the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release.

Will there be a FF7 Rebirth demo?

Based on recent FF games, it seems likely that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be getting a demo to enjoy.

My simple logic bottles down to one easy-to-understand premise—the Final Fantasy Remake and Final Fantasy 16 each received a demo. These free-to-play snippets got people talking and helped to generate additional buzz about the two already anticipated titles.

So please keep checking back for a future announcement regarding a FF7 Rebirth demo. In the meantime, while not crucial, I would strongly recommend you play the Final Fantasy 7 Remake before Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth if you haven’t already.