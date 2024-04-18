How to start The Rising DLC Tide in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16’s The Rising Tide DLC is out for all to enjoy. Well, if you meet the requirements, that is.

Recommended Videos

I’m sure you’re excited to try out the new Leviathan Eikon skills or see how the Kairos Gate mode works for yourself in Final Fantasy 16‘s The Rising Tide. That said, accessing the new content might not be as straightforward as expected. Here’s a guide on how to start The Rising Tide and redeem all the bonus content in Final Fantasy 16.

How to unlock The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16

Before you can play The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16, complete the following main and side quests from the base game:

Cut from the Cloth : A side quest that unlocks after completing the After the Storm main quest.

: A side quest that unlocks after completing the After the Storm main quest. Phoenix, Heal Thyself: A side quest available during the Across the Narrow main quest.

A side quest available during the Across the Narrow main quest. Where There is a Will: A side quest available at The Hideaway after completing Phoenix, Heal Thyself.

A side quest available at The Hideaway after completing Phoenix, Heal Thyself. Back to Their Origin: The game’s 46th and last main quest.

The game’s 46th and last main quest. Priceless: A side quest available after Back to Their Origin.

You can start The Rising Tide as soon as you boot up Final Fantasy 16 with the DLC installed as long as you have completed all the requirements above.

How to start The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16

Didn’t even bother writing a Subject line. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16, head to Clive’s office in The Hideaway and interact with the Missives table to the door’s left.

Clive has a new letter called Unmarked, a mysterious request beckoning him to speak with a woman named Leyla in Northreach’s The Veil.

After a cutscene, fast travel to Northreach and look for a lady with white hair and a pink dress in The Veil. Once the awkward encounter ends, she asks that you meet with the true messenger on the shore of Oillepheist Bay, just north of Northreach.

When you get there, inspect the Skiff by the cliff, the tent behind it, and the fireplace to trigger a cutscene with a new character: Shula.

She explains the Leviathan’s situation and takes you seaward to Mysidia.

How to redeem Bonus Content from The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16

New sword appearance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For purchasing The Rising Tide DLC, you get a new Curtana sword and two Orchestrion Rolls: Torn from the Heavens and Through the Maelstrom.

You can claim these rewards by pausing the game, heading to the System menu, and pressing L1 once to access the Redeemable Items. Here, you can find all three Rising Tide DLC Bonus Content items ready for you to claim.

To equip the Curtana sword, interact with The Arete Stone at The Hideaway, select the Appearance option at the bottom, press R1 to modify Clive’s weapon, and select the Curtana. It should be at the bottom of the list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more