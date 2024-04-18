clive before fight FF16 Rising Tide
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy 16 fans disappointed with ‘underwhelming’ The Rising Tide DLC secret boss reveal

No complaints about Kairos Gate itself, but Final Fantasty 16's "secret" final boss might let you down.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 03:39 am

Final Fantasy 16 fans just discovered The Rising Tide DLC’s “secret boss” is a reworked version of Clive’s shadow, and they’re pretty annoyed about it.

The Rising Tide DLC was a heavily anticipated expansion for FF16, promising new challenges and surprises. As Square Enix’s “departure” DLC from FF16, it promised a wealth of endgame content, including the daunting Kairos Gate mode with its enigmatic secret boss. Now that the dust settled on the DLC’s unveiling, disappointment hangs heavy in the air.

Shadow Clive original fight
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite high hopes, the secret boss reveal fell short of expectations. Instead of a new adversary, this challenge is just Clive’s shadow, the same one you face in chapter two of the base game. For many players, this reskin of an existing boss felt lackluster and failed to deliver the anticipated thrill of a formidable new foe.

Reactions poured in on a The Rising Tide DLC Reddit thread, with fans expressing their distress over the lack of innovation and excitement in this supposedly climactic encounter. Some lamented the missed opportunity for a more compelling adversary, like Gilgamesh or a human Joshua, while others questioned the overall value of the DLC.

Broader critiques also surfaced regarding the DLC’s overall content, with reports of minimal cutscene quality and a relatively short main story quest. For many, FF16’s The Rising Tide failed to live up to its potential as the final piece of content for the game, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of fans.

Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?