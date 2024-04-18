Final Fantasy 16 fans disappointed with ‘underwhelming’ The Rising Tide DLC secret boss reveal

Final Fantasy 16 fans just discovered The Rising Tide DLC’s “secret boss” is a reworked version of Clive’s shadow, and they’re pretty annoyed about it.

Recommended Videos

The Rising Tide DLC was a heavily anticipated expansion for FF16, promising new challenges and surprises. As Square Enix’s “departure” DLC from FF16, it promised a wealth of endgame content, including the daunting Kairos Gate mode with its enigmatic secret boss. Now that the dust settled on the DLC’s unveiling, disappointment hangs heavy in the air.

A familiar shadow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite high hopes, the secret boss reveal fell short of expectations. Instead of a new adversary, this challenge is just Clive’s shadow, the same one you face in chapter two of the base game. For many players, this reskin of an existing boss felt lackluster and failed to deliver the anticipated thrill of a formidable new foe.

Reactions poured in on a The Rising Tide DLC Reddit thread, with fans expressing their distress over the lack of innovation and excitement in this supposedly climactic encounter. Some lamented the missed opportunity for a more compelling adversary, like Gilgamesh or a human Joshua, while others questioned the overall value of the DLC.

Broader critiques also surfaced regarding the DLC’s overall content, with reports of minimal cutscene quality and a relatively short main story quest. For many, FF16’s The Rising Tide failed to live up to its potential as the final piece of content for the game, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of fans.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more