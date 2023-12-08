What’s new in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC?

Final Fantasy 16 players are being treated to not one but two DLC additions—with The Rising Tide being the second of these. It’s arriving later, so lay down your arms, let your Chocobo rest, and let’s run through everything we know about The Rising Tide DLC.

Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide DLC were announced for Final Fantasy 16 during The Game Awards 2023. The latter is our focus today and may very well end up being the final chunk of new battles, Eikons, and powers before Square Enix looks ahead to FF’s future.

The Rising Tide DLC will be a continuation of what fans know and love about Final Fantasy 16—eye-opening Eikon set-piece events, new enemies and situations, and more.

Even more titanic Eikon battles beckon. Image via Square Enix

While Square Enix has yet to fully divulge the details on The Rising Tide DLC’s release date, we know the second Final Fantasy 16 DLC will be arriving at some point during Spring 2024.

Understandably, the focus is on Echoes of the Fallen for the time being. Once the diamond dust begins to settle on the first DLC, we’re sure to learn more about The Rising Tide DLC, especially its release date.

Everything in The Rising Tide DLC for Final Fantasy 16

Again, Square Enix has been tight-lipped about The Rising Tide, but we were given a glimpse into its future during The Game Awards 2023, and we know that another groundbreaking boss fight is arriving via the eikon-ic Leviathan creature, along with new enemies and challenges.

In an official PlayStation Blog, Sony indicated that The Rising Tide “will bring new challenges and more, including the confrontation between Clive and the legendary Eikon, Leviathan.”

Keep checking back for the latest updates on FF 16’s The Rising Tide DLC.