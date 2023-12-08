When does Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC release?

Final Fantasy 16 received two DLC announcements at the 2023 Game Awards, Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide. Echoes of the Fallen is already out, but when does The Rising Tide expansion come out? Let’s take a look.

FF16: The Rising Tide will be coming in 2024 and will be a paid DLC for the stellar RPG. The precise release date isn’t known at the time of writing, but we’ll make sure to update our story once more information is available.

Both The Rising Tide and Echoes of the Fallen are available to purchase at the PlayStation store, but there is also an Expansion Pass available to access the DLCs at a discounted price. Additionally, Final Fantasy 16 itself will be discounted until Dec. 11 to celebrate the game’s wins and announcements at the Game Awards.

The Rising Tide will be the next chapter in Final Fantasy 16. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix

What is Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide about?

Currently, the information we have on the DLC is somewhat limited, but we can draw from Sony’s blog post about the DLC announcements. The blog post says The Rising Tide takes players on new adventures, features new challenges, and a whole lot more.

“The Rising Tide, set to release in Spring 2024, will bring new challenges and more, including the confrontation between Clive and the legendary Eikon, Leviathan,” Sony’s content communications specialist Clara Hertzog wrote. Though information is relatively limited, Square Enix is bound to let us know more soon. Still, in the meantime, players can focus on the already released Echoes of the Fallen DLC, which features “a whole new story, battles, weapons, accessories, level cap and more,” according to the blog post.

Players are also expected to “follow Clive and his friends during their investigations” where they will meet suspicious traders, explore a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire, and eventually “unravel the terrible secrets that await within.”