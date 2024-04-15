Do you need to finish Final Fantasy 16 to play The Rising Ride DLC?

If you’re planning to play Final Fantasy 16‘s Rising Tide DLC, there are a few requirements you must meet first.

Getting fresh game content for a beloved title is a blast, especially when it revamps the mesmerizing narrative of Final Fantasy 16. However, amid the thrill, it’s crucial to remember that not all DLC is automatically accessible, regardless of your progress in the game. In this guide, I’ll let you know what you need to finish before you can start the Rising Tide DLC.

Requirements to play the Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16

Image via Square Enix

You must complete all main quests—and some side quests—in Final Fantasy 16 to start the Rising Tide DLC. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to check off your list to play the expansion:

Cut from the Cloth : Unlocks after completing the After the Storm main quest. Speak to Hortense at The Hideaway to start it.

: Unlocks after completing the After the Storm main quest. Speak to Hortense at The Hideaway to start it. Phoenix, Heal Thyself: Available during the Across the Narrow main quest. Speak with Jote at the The Hideaway’s Infirmary to start it.

Available during the Across the Narrow main quest. Speak with Jote at the The Hideaway’s Infirmary to start it. Where There is a Will: Available at The Hideaway after completing Phoenix, Heal Thyself. Speak with Joshua to start it.

Available at The Hideaway after completing Phoenix, Heal Thyself. Speak with Joshua to start it. Back to their Origin: This is the 46th and last main quest in the game.

This is the 46th and last main quest in the game. Priceless: Available at the Hideaway’s Reading Table during Back to the Origin.

If you plan to play The Rising Tide DLC, you must cut through 40 to 70 hours of gameplay from the base game. You don’t, however, need to complete the Echoes of the Fallen DLC to play The Rising Tide DLC. That said, Square Enix makes it hard not to want to play both with their price discount bundle.

