How to pre-order Final Fantasy XVI – All Editions, Prices, and everything included

Final Fantasy XVI finally got a solid release date when Square Enix announced that the game is coming out on June 22, 2023. As of this writing, pre-orders for the game have begun, and there are several different editions players can choose from.

Pre-orders began just after the date was announced, and there are three different editions available for excited fans. Players will have to fork out a little more money this time around: the game will be one of the first to release at a $70 price point for the standard version of the game.

Players who pre-order any version of the game will get two pre-order bonuses: a weapon called The Braveheart, and the Cait Sith Charm, an accessory that boosts the Gil you earn.

Here are all of the versions of Final Fantasy XVI, how much they cost, and what they come with.

Final Fantasy XVI edition details

Standard Edition (physical and digital) – $69.99

The full game

Physical Deluxe Edition – $99.99

The full game

Cloth map of Valisthea

Clive Rosfield Steelbook case

Digital Deluxe Edition – $89.99

The full game

A digital mini artbook that features some of the illustrations and artwork from the game

A digital mini soundtrack showcasing a selection of tracks from composer Masayoshi Soken’s soundtrack

Collector’s Edition – Price unknown

The full game

Premium Statue: Phoenix vs. Ifrit

Metal Eikon pin set

Clive Rosfield SteelBook case

Cloth world map of Valisthea

Blood Sword DLC

FFXVI Pre-Order SteelBook Case

The Realms of Valisthea Wall Banners

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Scholar’s Spectacles in-game item

The Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order starting on Dec. 12 at 8pm CT. There’s no price for it yet, but players are expecting it to be in excess of $200. Pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition are limited; players who want it will need to pre-order as soon as it goes live to ensure they get a copy.