How to get the Santa outfit in Final Fantasy XIV’s Starlight Celebration event

The Holiday spirit has fallen into Final Fantasy XIV once again this year, and players can now become Santa. They can get their outfit through the seasonal event, running from Dec. 15 to 31.

The Santa outfit is a unisex version of the mythical character. You can get five items to complete the look, including a beard that Kholusia’s dwarves will envy. If you don’t want to get the full look, the beard will likely make you already quite noticeable in a crowd, as it includes the hat. The other items you can get are the Halfrobe, white gloves, red bottoms, and the furry boots. As part of the Starlight event, you can also get a pretty outdoor furnishing shaped as an illuminated Chocobo. All those items are free for players who are using a trial.

Here is how to get the Santa outfit in FFXIV‘s 2023 Starlight celebration.

How to earn Santa outfit in FFXIV‘s Starlight Celebration event

Be the star of Christmas. Image via Square Enix

The “Unorthodox Saint” outfit can be obtained for free through the 2023 Starlight Celebration event. To do so, players simply need to complete a short quest in Gridania. We’d argue Ul’dah needs a lot more joy than the peaceful city in the Black Shroud, but that’s where you’re headed anyways.

Here are the steps to follow:

Teleport to Gridania.

Head to the Amphitheatre.

Speak to the Bearded Lady at X: 10.2, Y: 9.4.

Accept the quest named Blue Starlight. It’ll show the outfit as a completion reward.

To take the quest, the only requirement you have to meet is to reach at least level 15 on a combat job. At that point, you also can preview how the outfit looks on your character.

Santa is called the Saint in Eorzea. To complete the quest, you have to offer a hand to lonely children, bringing light and joy in Gridania. She sends you running around the city. It should take you about 10 minutes to complete. Then, she rewards you with the outfit.

Once you’ve completed the Blue Starlight quest, the Bearded Lady suggests another event quest, named Together at a Distance. To proceed, you have to wear the Santa outfit, since you’ll be delivering presents—a nice training for the holidays. The quest rewards you with Gil, XP, and an Achievement named Weaving a Bond. Finally, you can complete the Repeat quest Starlight Surprise to get Holiday-themed bags of sparkles.

You can also get the items released in previous iterations of the Starlight celebration at the Starlight Supplier, in Old Gridania (X: 10.7, Y: 8.8). They also sell the Chocobo outdoor furnishing for gil.