How to get Find the Flame Orchestrion Roll in Final Fantasy XIV

Orchestrion Rolls are music items you can use in Final Fantasy XIV. For those who want to add the unique soundtrack from Final Fantasy XVI, the collaboration event allows you to grab unique pieces from that game, notably Find the Flame.

Recommended Videos

Find the Flame was a huge hit for many Final Fantasy XVI fans. It appears throughout the game during many cinematic moments, and now you can hear it while playing Final Fantasy XIV. However, it does not appear during The Path Infernal collaboration quest, and you have to get it elsewhere.

Where to get Find the Flame Orchestrion Roll in Final Fantasy XIV

You can get the Find the Flame song from the Gold Saucer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For any of the Final Fantasy XVI Orchestrion Rolls in Final Fantasy XIV, they’re going to appear at The Manderville Gold Saucer, which you can find in Thanalan. This location is available to all Final Fantasy XIV players and is a great place to rest up, with multiple mini-games to enjoy.

When you reach the Manderville Gold Saucer, visit any Gold Saucer Attendants <Prize Claim> NPCs and speak with them. Then, go to the Prize Exchange IV reward page for the Find the Flame Orchestrion Rolls and any other one from the Final Fantasy XVI soundtrack.

These NPCs only accept MGP for any reward they have listed. It’s a particular you can earn at the Manderville Gold Saucer that you can get by completing the available mini-games. If you don’t have any MGP, speak with the MGP Exchange NPCs, where you can get a small starting sum, and then you have to play the mini-games to earn the rest. Unfortunately, if you have more than 500 MGP, the MGP Exchange characters won’t speak with you.

You will need to earn at least 20,000 MGP to purchase the Find the Flame Orchestrion Roll and any other Orchestrion Rolls available during The Path Infernal collaboration event. The event goes from April 2 to May 8.

These are all the Orchestrion Rolls you can earn during The Path Infernal collaboration event between Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI:

Away (Refrain) Orchestrion Roll

Before the Storm – Caer Norvent Orchestrion Roll

Forevermore – The Grand Duchy of Rosaria Orchestrion Roll

Idylls of the Empire Orchestrion Roll

Land of Eikons Orchestrion Roll

The State of the Realm Orchestrion Roll

To Sail Forbidden Seas Orchestrion Roll

Tonitrau ex Machina Orchestrion Roll \

\ Who I Really Am Orchestrion Roll

You can also grab other rewards in the collab, including the Torgal mount, the Torgal Pup minion, and the Metian armor set, which is Clive’s armor, the FFXIV protagonist.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more