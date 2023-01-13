How to get Exciting Tonics to get the Pinky mount in Final Fantasy XIV

In Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll see some pretty odd things. There are catgirls, odd creatures roaming the land, flying whales, and now, pink elephants. Patch 6.3 brought with it a ton of new content and the Pinky mount is one of the things people are after.

The pink elephant is going to be pretty hard to get unless you have a lot of Gil or are super lucky, The mount requires players to engage in Treasure Hunts, which takes a bit of prep, and some friends. Players will need quite a few of these treasure maps in order to get what they need for the Pinky mount, and even more than that, they’ll need luck on their side.

How to get Exciting Tonics in Final Fantasy XIV

Players will want to look out for the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Maps, which can be obtained by using a Botanist, Miner, or Fisher. Most maps are found in Ultima Thule and can be obtained once every 18 hours. The maps can also be purchased on the Market Board, but players can only hold one deciphered map and one undeciphered map in their inventories. They can also have a map in their Chocobo Saddlebags and on each of their retainers.

Once you’ve got plenty of maps, you’ll need at least four friends to open them around Endwalker zones and hope that you get lucky enough to open a portal into the Excitatron 6000 instance, which is where the Exciting Tonics will drop.

Once you have three Exciting Tonics, head to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han who will give you the mount in exchange for the items. Players can also buy the mount off of the Market Board, but the cost will likely stay very high considering how rare it is that the Exciting Tonics drop from the maps.