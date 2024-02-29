How to change your party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has an ever-expanding cast of characters that join your party throughout the story, but only three can be used at a time.

As such, changing the members of your party is vital to have your favorite characters fighting for your cause or to swap in a member who can help you take advantage of a boss character’s weaknesses.

Changing your party isn’t clearly explained, though, and I found myself fumbling around menus until I finally figured out where the option to change my main party of three was. Once you know what to do, it’s as simple as one, two, three, so let’s show you how to accomplish it to get you back into the fight.

How to change party members in FF7 Rebirth

Party time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite there being a Party option in FF7 Rebirth’s main menu, you cannot change your party here.

Instead, head to Combat Settings under the main menu, the third option from the top. Here, you can set which character you want to lead your party with the Triangle button and edit your party with the Square button.

When editing your party, press X on the party member you want to remove, then select the member you want to replace them with by pressing the X button again. When you back out of the menu, your party automatically saves and is set up to explore the world.

Be sure to equip the new members with fresh gear, Materia, and other useful items if you haven’t used them for a long time. Otherwise, you might find your upcoming battles harder than you remembered.