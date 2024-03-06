How many regions are there in FF7 Rebirth?

Unlike its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth takes you out of the city of Midgar and into a larger open world setting; one that’s divided into multiple regions.

Rather than a seamless open world akin to something like Hyrule from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is more comparable to the Hisui region from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Each of its regions acts as its own separate biome and you can’t freely walk back and forth between some of them, though that doesn’t make them any less massive.

Don't worry, there are loads of fast travel points to make backtracking easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Altogether, there are six regions you can explore in FF7 Rebirth; technically eight if you count two extra areas, but we’ll explain what we mean by that as we go through each one. Don’t worry, this will only lightly touch upon certain plot details and won’t give away any of the bigger twists.

Every region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Grasslands

So much greenery. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Grasslands is the starting area of the game, and is naturally a lush, vibrant setting with rolling fields and woods. It’s also home to your first town, Kalm, which introduces you to the Queen’s Blood minigame, as well as Bill’s Chocobo ranch and the swamp where you fight the Midgardsormr, the first real combat challenge in the main story.

Junon Region

Junon's big cannon is perhaps its most famous landmark. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After you make your way through the Mythril Mine, you’ll find yourself in the Junon Region. You’ll need its unique Chocobo to help you scale the many rocky walls and reach higher areas. Aside from the town of Under Junon, you’ll also visit a small village called the Crow’s Nest, as well as the main city of Junon, where you’ll get to take part in a parade for Rufus Shinra and potentially earn a prize for an Outstanding Performance.

Corel Region

The Gold Saucer is filled with minigames to waste time in. Image via Square Enix

The Corel Region may be the most varied of the lot in terms of locations. Though you start out at the sunny seaside town of Costa del Sol, you also embark on a hike up Mount Corel, explore the ruins of Corel’s mako reactor, and then arrive at the glamorous Gold Saucer resort. This is also where you finally get to add Yuffie and Caith Sith to the party.

Gongaga Region

Try not to get too lost in Gongaga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head south of Corel and you will arrive at the Gongaga Region, which has a gorgeous jungle area and old ruins to explore. It’s main village is especially important considering it’s the hometown of one Zack Fair, a pivotal character in both Cloud and Aerith’s backstories.

Cosmo Canyon Region

The Cosmo Canyon theme is still a top 10 music track. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Cosmo Canyon Region is, fittingly, mostly just one giant, claustrophobic chasm, but its main village has become a vibrant place full of locals to interact with—quite the far cry from what it was in the original FF7. Being Red XIII’s home, he gets his own character arc here, and you learn new details about the planet and its history.

Nibel Region

If you've played the demo, you're already acquainted with some of the Nibel Region. Image via Square Enix.

Although you’ll have got a taste of the Nibel Region during Chapter One, you won’t get to explore it properly until much, much later into FF7 Rebirth. Aside from containing Cloud and Tifa’s home of Nibelheim, one of the most important locales in the whole story, it’s also where you’ll meet fan favorite Vincent Valentine. He’s sadly not a playable party member, though that’ll certainly be rectified in the sequel.

Meridian Ocean

We’ve covered the six main regions of FF7 Rebirth, but there are two other areas you technically get to explore as well. The first is the Meridian Ocean, which you do get to explore by boat, but there isn’t much to do here beyond searching for treasure caches.

Northwood

What awaits you at the end in Northwood? Image via Square Enix.

Last but by no means least is Northwood, which is the final area of the game. It’s entirely linear, with no World Intel missions or side quests to speak of, but that’s to be expected. This marks the end of your journey and with you barreling towards the story’s climax, you’re not going to want to be sidetracked anyway.