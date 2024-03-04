FF7 Rebirth: How to get into the Crow’s Nest

If you’re out exploring the Junon Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there is a good chance you’ve come across the Crow’s Nest. Unfortunately, if you try to enter this zone without an invitation, you’ll be told off. Here’s how you can get into the Crow’s Nest in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

Before you can get into the Crow’s Nest in FF7 Rebirth

You can’t skip this fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can’t skip this fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can’t skip this fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can get into the Crow’s Nest in FF7 Rebirth, you have to defeat the Terror of the Deep boss. This is the boss you fight right before you meet Yuffie for the first time. Defeat the boss and go to the Inn. In the morning, after some events occur (I don’t want to spoil it for you), you’ll gain control of Cloud again, and the next main goal is to talk to Priscilla so you can head to Upper Junon.

Before you go to Upper Junon, you can do a couple of quests, and one of these quests will open up the Crow’s Nest to you.

How to get into the Crow’s Nest in FF7 Rebirth

Woof, woof! The Crow’s Nest? Sure, I can take you there. Woof! Screenshot by Dot Esports Run Salmon Run. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the entrance of Lower Junon and accept the quest “When Words Won’t Do.” You get this quest from the mayor, who is near the town entrance. She wants to send a runner dog to Crow’s Nest, but she is worried the pup might get attacked by fiends and wants you to follow him. Accept the quest and head outside Lower Junon. You should see the doggie (Salmon) just outside the gate. Interact with the pup to start the quest.

Salmon will start running towards the Crow’s Nest, and you have to follow him. Don’t worry; the dog can’t outrun you, so just follow the good boy at your own pace. A few times, you will encounter enemies. Salmon will stop and bark, and you will have to deal with the enemies to proceed. These fights aren’t tough, but I should mention that Salmon can take damage and potentially get knocked out, so try to finish these fights fast.

Not a tough fight, but can get annoying because of the enemies’ shields. Screenshot by Dot Esports Not a tough fight, but can get annoying because of the enemies’ shields. Screenshot by Dot Esports Not a tough fight, but can get annoying because of the enemies’ shields. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only fight you should worry about is the last one with two Sandstorm Drakes. These Drakes aren’t hard to deal with, but they can take a long time to kill. The reason for this is that they have shields on them which deplete whenever they cast their Whirlwind ability. So, simply wait for their shields to go down and then Pressure them with Aero attacks. After they are Pressured, attack them with everything, and they should go down just like that.

After that fight, follow Salmon a bit more, and he will take you to the Crow’s Nest. Complete the quest, and you’ll gain access to the Crow’s Nest.

Reward for getting into the Crow’s Nest in FF7 Rebirth

Plenty of stuff to do in the Crow’s Nest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Plenty of stuff to do in the Crow’s Nest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Plenty of stuff to do in the Crow’s Nest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other than the reward for finishing “When Words Won’t Do” (Party experience, 10 SP for Barret), you’ll also get to explore Crow’s Nest.

This quaint little settlement in the Junon Region also has three new Queen’s Blood challengers, two quests, and even your first Piano song. You can also stock up on items, recover your HP and MP, and even meet Chadley. Overall, it’s definitely worth it to unlock Crow’s Nest.