Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Dreaming of Blue Skies walkthrough

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth may march to a linear beat, but beneath its structured narrative lies a trove of choices waiting to sprinkle some spicy flavor onto the minor details, including Dreaming of Blue Skies.

Your side adventures in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s Junon can take you to Colin, a man who is fascinated with the area’s gigantic Condor. Hoping to take a picture with the creature before his final days, he hires Cloud and the gang to hunt down a proper meal to lure the Condor to the campsite.

If you’re familiar with stealth sections like the Grasslands’ protorelic challenges and even Junon’s Mountain Chocobo taming, then tracking Bovine Meat is walk in the park. The moral dilemma, however, arises when a choice must be made to either feed the condor Monster Flesh, Bovine Meat, or Peculiar Greens in FFR7. In this guide, I’ll go over all the possible outcomes in Dreaming of Blue Skies so you make the best choice.

FF7R: How to catch the cow in Dreaming of Blue Skies

That’s my cow, fiend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To bring Colin food for the Condor in Dreaming of Blue Skies, our bovine friend needs to be caught. The first step is to stealthily approach the cow, but regardless of how careful you are, this step automatically fails.

Luckily, you can use your Mountain Chocobo to track its scent by holding down the down arrow on the D-Pad. Then, follow the golden trail until you run into the cow, who’s been surrounded by some Ignilisks. If you lose the cow’s scent, you can track it again by repeating this process.

Defeat all Ignilisks and approach the cow to trigger a cutscene in which a Mystic Dragon seizes it with its claws and snatches it away from you. This must be the unluckiest animal on Junon. Again, track its scent and follow the golden trail toward the Mystic Dragon’s lair. Before barging in, prepare for a tough battle.

How to beat Mystic Dragon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Die, fiend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Facing Mystic Dragon in Final Fantasy 7 won’t be easy, especially because its lair doesn’t give you lots of room to move. Instead of playing it defensively, go all in for an offensive party.

To pressure the Mystic Dragon, engage it with direct melee or ranged attacks. When pressured, it flies into the air, and that’s when you should exploit its weakness: Wind.

Equip your party with Wind Materia and bring a considerable number of Ethers to restore lost MP points. If possible, spend SP points on unlocking Wind skills in the Folio skill tree.

FF7R Condor food: Should you choose Monster Flesh, Bovine Meat, or Peculiar Greens?

Best buddies and some feathers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the best commemorative photo in Dreaming of Blue Skies, choose the Bovine Meat. The choice won’t affect your quest rewards or even your relationship with Tifa; it only affects the quality of the picture:

Photograph Choices If you pick Bovine Meat, the photographer takes a well-composed photograph. This raises her self-esteem. If you pick Monster Flesh, the photographer takes a nice photograph, but the Condor is slightly out of frame. This makes her feel a bit incompetent. If you pick Peculiar Greens, the photographer takes a blurry photograph with the Condor slightly out of frame. This is the worst possible outcome for her.

As a reward for completing this quest, your relationship with Tifa improves, and you get a Warding Materia and a commemorative photo to ponder your choices.