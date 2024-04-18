FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock your Chocobo in Mysidia

Chocobos are truly magical beings. One whistle and they just materialize out of nowhere in Final Fantasy 16.

That said, it seems there are limits to how far a Chocobo can teleport, and in Final Fantasy 16‘s The Rising Tide, Mysidia is the limit. As soon as you step on Shula’s boat and sail away, you can say goodbye to the comfort of riding Ambrosia. But only until you complete a specific sidequest that unlocks her in Mysidia. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and complete Bird of Passage in Final Fantasy 16.

How to start Bird of Passage in FF16 The Rising Tide

Chocobo ferry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To summon Ambrosia in Haven, you must complete a quest called Bird of Passage in Final Fantasy 16. This quest becomes available after you sail to Mysidia with Shula and absorb the Leviathan’s powers. Here’s how to start Bird of Passage in The Rising Tide:

Start The Rising Tide content by meeting with Shula and sailing to Haven for the first time. After meeting up with the locals—and hopefully unlocking Haven’s blacksmith and merchant—complete the Make for the Surge objective, defeat Perykos, and absorb the Leviathan’s powers. To start Bird of Passage, speak with the lady by the stables, Manda. She’s thrilled you own a white Chocobo and wants her father to ferry Ambrosia to this side of the wall.

How to complete Bird of Passage in FF16 The Rising Tide

Green tea for Chocobos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Bird of Passage in Final Fantasy 16, speak with Manda’s father near the merchant store in Haven, collect some Mimmet Gourd from Rowan at Matha’s rest, and meet up with Manda’s father on the shores of Northreach. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of what you need to do:

Speak with Manda’s father at the Stores

After speaking with Manda at the stables, turn around and look for the merchant hut. You can find Manda’s nameless father in the hut’s warehouse.

If you speak with him, he agrees to ferry Ambrosia to Haven on the condition you get some Mimmet Gourd to calm her nerves. After all, crossing the wall that keeps Haven sheltered from the outside world can be quite traumatic for our feathered mounts.

Get Mimett Gourd at Martha’s Rest

To get Mimmet Gourd, open the map and fast-travel to Martha’s Rest in Final Fantasy 16. Once you’re there, turn around and look for Rowan near the town’s entrance.

Speak with him to get one Mimmet Gourd. He’s still grateful to you for saving Ambrosia, so it won’t cost you one Gil.

Meet up with Manda’s father in Northreach

Fast travel to Northreach and look for Manda’s father in the same area where you first met with Shula. After a cutscene, you unlock the ability to summon Ambrosia on Haven. Now you can unlock all the new content in The Rising Tide DLC much faster.

