FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock the merchant in Haven

Looking for missing children was not on my to-do list.
Published: Apr 18, 2024 05:25 am

Being a merchant in RPGs is thankless work. After all, these mighty heroes from Final Fantasy 16 wouldn’t be anywhere without their Hi-Potions and Phoenix Downs.

As you arrive in Haven, The Rising Tide’s new village in Final Fantasy 16, you face a new challenge: earning the villagers’ trust. Understandably, the shopkeepers, blacksmiths, and stable owners of this foreign land aren’t keen on trusting you, an outsider. In true FF16 fashion, you complete a ton of side quests to unlock these services. Here’s how to unlock Haven’s merchant in Final Fantasy 16.

How to start Pursuit of Knowledge in FF16 The Rising Tide

Merchant's husband in haven ff16
Not looking great, sir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest to unlock the merchant in Haven is called Pursuit of Knowledge, and it becomes available when you sail to Mysidia with Shula in Final Fantasy 16’s The Rising Tide DLC. Here’s how to start this quest:

  1. Make your way from the shores of Mysidia to Haven for the first time with Shula, Joshua, and Jill.
  2. You’re free to roam Haven and its outskirts once The Rising Tide’s main quest‘s objective changes to Make for the Surge. You can see a green sign indicating side quests are available nearby at the top of the screen.
  3. To start Pursuit of Knowledge, speak with the man standing by the hut at the far back of the village. This conversation triggers a cutscene in which he complains about his daughter going missing.

How to complete Pursuit of Knowledge in FF16 The Rising Tide

path to find ruqa ff16
Find the girl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Pursuit of Knowledge in Final Fantasy 16’s The Rising Tide, speak with the guard by the city gates and follow the path to the river to find the merchant’s daughter. Then, head back to the village to take the little girl to safety.

Speak with the guard

Because the merchant’s daughter, Ruqa, is excited about your arrival, the shopkeeper thinks she might have headed to Low Gate to see you. So, speak with the guard by the gate to find out where that might be.

Find the shopkeeper’s daughter

To find the shopkeeper’s daughter in Final Fantasy 16’s The Rising Tide, exit Haven through the gates and follow the path to the left. When following the paths, Clive says “This must be the paths,” just so you know you’re on the right track.

Eventually, the forest gives way to a scenic river where you meet up with Ruqa. After the cutscene, all that’s left to do is to head back to Haven to earn the merchant’s favor.

For completing this quest, you get an Ageless Talow and 25 Bloody Hides, but the real prizes lie in the store itself. Yu can get a Minwu Waistcloth belt and a Minwu Arm Ring vambrace for a few Gil. There are also lots of consumables and an Orchestrion Roll for sale.

