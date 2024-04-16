Final Fantasy 16 Update Version 1.31 patch notes: All April 18 changes

On April 18, Square Enix will roll out more than just the Rising Tide DLC—there’s also going to be a major update for the title, specifically Final Fantasy 16 Patch 1.31.
In this patch, you’ll get to pat Torgal more often, experience improved combat and Eikon abilities, and even enjoy better accessories. Alongside these significant FF16 changes there’s also going to be bugfixes, quest improvements, new NPCs, more cutscenes (like Clive removing his Bearer’s mark), and much more coming to Valisthea.
Here’s everything including in FF16‘s impending April 18 update.
FF16 Version 1.31 patch notes
New content
- Orchestrion rolls added to regional shops.
- Rolls available depend on the progress of the main scenario.
Battle adjustments
- Player attacks increased outside of select Eikon battles.
- Quality of life user interface additions made in specific Eikon battles.
Eikonic ability and feat adjustments
- When exacting Ramuh’s Eikonic Feat Blind Justice, two instances of ball lightning will fire
- Ball lightning affixed to enemies is detonated via the feat button rather than attacking.
- Clive now moves faster while using Blind Justice.
- Clive can now dodge while using Blind Justice.
- Clive will recover poise faster after exacting Blind Justice.
- When canceling Bahamut’s Eikonic Feat Wings of Light, the Megaflare charge will only be depleted at the next gauge level.
- A dodge is conducted when you start Wings of Light.
- Successfully dodging an enemy attack with Wings of Light will trigger a Megaflare Dodge.
- When using Odin’s Eikonic Feat Arm of Darkness, Parry animation has been changed.
- The height requirement for the jump for starting Stomp has been dropped.
- Clive’s direction, meaning where he’s facing after he uses Swift Recovery, has been changed.
- Limit Break attacks will now lift enemies instead of knocking them back, like Flare Breath.
- Gouge damage is increased.
- Gouge will damage is increased.
- Gouge recast time is reduced.
- Aerial Blast now dispels specific ranged magic attacks.
- Aerial Blast will damage is increased.
- Windup area of effect is increased.
- Earthen Fury recast time is reduced.
- Flare Breath now dispels specific ranged magic attacks.
- Flare Breath will now lift enemies instead of knocking them back when the ability is canceled.
- Flare Breath damage is increased.
- Satellite damage has increased.
- Satellite recast time is reduced.
- Satellite damage has increased.
- Ice Age damage is increased.
- Ice Age will damage is increased.
- Ice crystals generated when using Rime will now better draw in nearby enemies.
- Rime will damage is increased.
- Gungnir’s recast time is reduced.
- Gungnir’s will damage is increased.
- Heaven’s Cloud chained follow-up attacks will now be single-targe, meaning they will be focused on a single enemy by locking on to them.
- Heaven’s Cloud will damage is increased.
- Heaven’s Cloud recast time is reduced.
Accessory adjustments
These accessories has been improved:
- Favor of Wind (Gouge)
- Favor of Wind plus one (Gouge)
- Breath of Earth (Earthen Fury)
- Breath of Earth plus one (Earthen Fury)
- Breath of Darkness (Gungnir)
- Breath of Darkness plus one (Gungnir)
- Breath of Darkness (Heaven’s Cloud)
- Breath of Darkness plus one (Heaven’s Cloud)
- Cavall’s Fang
- Cavall’s Fang plus one
- Cavall’s Bite
Other changes to actions
- Alleviated the rare issue of Clive jumping when accessing objects under certain conditions.
- Adjustments were made to when Torgal can be petted, and time was lowered before re-petting.
- Adjusted calculations for the amount of damage taken near death.
Quests
- A “Quick Complete” function has been added, allowing players to warp directly to a quest-giver upon completing a quest’s final objective.
- A new quest icon has been assigned to quests that reward collectibles.
- Ability Point awards for certain sidequests have been increased.
- Additional cutscenes have been added to certain sidequests.
- Minor changes have been made to cutscene staging.
- New NPCs have been added to certain settlements.
System changes
- Added “Custom” controller type.
- In the System tab in the Main Menu, go to Controller Layout to freely assign functionality to the buttons on your controller.
- Skill Sets have been added.
- Players can now save up to five skill sets. Swap between sets with Left One and Right One
- Additional functionality has been added to Photo Mode:
- Focal Distance adjustability in Depth of Field setting
- Tone Correction
- Screen Effects
- Portrait Mode
- 90-degree rotation in Roll functionality
- Minor updates and additions to the Thousand Tomes.
- There have been visual updates to the State of the Realm timeline slider.
- Updates and additions to the user interface and various menus.
Bugfixes
The following issues have been addressed:
- Graphics not appearing correctly in certain cutscenes
- Incorrect character motion in certain cutscenes
- Inability to progress in certain quests
- Progression markers not displaying properly
- NPC names were not properly being updated alongside game progression
- Problems with menu functionality when speaking with NPCs
- Enemies not acting correctly in specific battles under certain conditions
- Issues with camera work, in particular, the battles
- Enemy effects not displaying correctly in specific battles under certain conditions
- Enemy names not appearing correctly under certain conditions
- Specific abilities not hitting targets properly
- Precision sic not executing properly with particular abilities
- Specific ability effects not displaying correctly under certain conditions
- Issues with camera work during specific abilities
- Instances of limit break and ability effects not correctly triggering
- Auto Torgal was not functioning properly in the Hall of Virtue in the training mode
- Issues with party ally artificial intelligence
- Collision detection in certain stages and fields
- Issues with character motion
- State of the Realm menu icons were not updating or displaying correctly
- Slight discrepancies in State of the Realm content
- There were rare instances of past State of the Realm content being unavailable for viewing
- Graphics not displaying correctly in Photo Mode when using specific photography methods
- Text and Icons not displaying correctly on the world map under certain conditions
- Instances of the current location not displaying correctly on the world map
- Instances of the region map icons not displaying properly
- Instances of the controller vibration and adaptive trigger functionality not working properly
- Menu layout was not displaying when switching between languages
- Config settings were not changing correctly when restoring defaults
- Incorrect screenshots and videos in specific tutorials
- Tutorials not appearing at the proper times
- Inability to obtain certain redeemable items when starting New Game+
- Notices not appearing at the proper times
- Instances of sound effects not playing at appropriate times
- Various spelling and grammar mistakes
- Multiple instances of game crashes
While FF16 will receive a multitude of changes in Patch 1.31, it will also include a new story, quests, NPCs, areas, Eikons, endgame activities, and even an increased level cap with the Rising Tide DLC. So, if you’re ready to enjoy the world of FF16 again, complete the Priceless sidequests and Origin as a destination on your map.