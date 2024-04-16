Final Fantasy 16 Update Version 1.31 patch notes: All April 18 changes

On April 18, Square Enix will roll out more than just the Rising Tide DLC—there’s also going to be a major update for the title, specifically Final Fantasy 16 Patch 1.31.

Recommended Videos

In this patch, you’ll get to pat Torgal more often, experience improved combat and Eikon abilities, and even enjoy better accessories. Alongside these significant FF16 changes there’s also going to be bugfixes, quest improvements, new NPCs, more cutscenes (like Clive removing his Bearer’s mark), and much more coming to Valisthea.

Here’s everything including in FF16‘s impending April 18 update.

FF16 Version 1.31 patch notes

I can’t wait for the new and improved combat. Image via Square Enix

New content

Orchestrion rolls added to regional shops.

Rolls available depend on the progress of the main scenario.

Battle adjustments

Player attacks increased outside of select Eikon battles.

Quality of life user interface additions made in specific Eikon battles.

Eikonic ability and feat adjustments

When exacting Ramuh’s Eikonic Feat Blind Justice, two instances of ball lightning will fire

Ball lightning affixed to enemies is detonated via the feat button rather than attacking.

Clive now moves faster while using Blind Justice.

Clive can now dodge while using Blind Justice.

Clive will recover poise faster after exacting Blind Justice.

When canceling Bahamut’s Eikonic Feat Wings of Light, the Megaflare charge will only be depleted at the next gauge level.

A dodge is conducted when you start Wings of Light.

Successfully dodging an enemy attack with Wings of Light will trigger a Megaflare Dodge.

When using Odin’s Eikonic Feat Arm of Darkness, Parry animation has been changed.

The height requirement for the jump for starting Stomp has been dropped.

Clive’s direction, meaning where he’s facing after he uses Swift Recovery, has been changed.

Limit Break attacks will now lift enemies instead of knocking them back, like Flare Breath.

Gouge damage is increased.

Gouge will damage is increased.

Gouge recast time is reduced.

Aerial Blast now dispels specific ranged magic attacks.

Aerial Blast will damage is increased.

Windup area of effect is increased.

Earthen Fury recast time is reduced.

Flare Breath now dispels specific ranged magic attacks.

Flare Breath will now lift enemies instead of knocking them back when the ability is canceled.

Flare Breath damage is increased.

Satellite damage has increased.

Satellite recast time is reduced.

Satellite damage has increased.

Ice Age damage is increased.

Ice Age will damage is increased.

Ice crystals generated when using Rime will now better draw in nearby enemies.

Rime will damage is increased.

Gungnir’s recast time is reduced.

Gungnir’s will damage is increased.

Heaven’s Cloud chained follow-up attacks will now be single-targe, meaning they will be focused on a single enemy by locking on to them.

Heaven’s Cloud will damage is increased.

Heaven’s Cloud recast time is reduced.

Accessory adjustments

These accessories has been improved:

Favor of Wind (Gouge)

Favor of Wind plus one (Gouge)

Breath of Earth (Earthen Fury)

Breath of Earth plus one (Earthen Fury)

Breath of Darkness (Gungnir)

Breath of Darkness plus one (Gungnir)

Breath of Darkness (Heaven’s Cloud)

Breath of Darkness plus one (Heaven’s Cloud)

Cavall’s Fang

Cavall’s Fang plus one

Cavall’s Bite

Other changes to actions

Alleviated the rare issue of Clive jumping when accessing objects under certain conditions.

Adjustments were made to when Torgal can be petted, and time was lowered before re-petting.

Adjusted calculations for the amount of damage taken near death.

Quests

A “Quick Complete” function has been added, allowing players to warp directly to a quest-giver upon completing a quest’s final objective.

A new quest icon has been assigned to quests that reward collectibles.

Ability Point awards for certain sidequests have been increased.

Additional cutscenes have been added to certain sidequests.

Minor changes have been made to cutscene staging.

New NPCs have been added to certain settlements.

System changes

Added “Custom” controller type. In the System tab in the Main Menu, go to Controller Layout to freely assign functionality to the buttons on your controller.

Skill Sets have been added. Players can now save up to five skill sets. Swap between sets with Left One and Right One

Additional functionality has been added to Photo Mode: Focal Distance adjustability in Depth of Field setting Tone Correction Screen Effects Portrait Mode 90-degree rotation in Roll functionality

Minor updates and additions to the Thousand Tomes.

There have been visual updates to the State of the Realm timeline slider.

Updates and additions to the user interface and various menus.

Bugfixes

The following issues have been addressed:

Graphics not appearing correctly in certain cutscenes

Incorrect character motion in certain cutscenes

Inability to progress in certain quests

Progression markers not displaying properly

NPC names were not properly being updated alongside game progression

Problems with menu functionality when speaking with NPCs

Enemies not acting correctly in specific battles under certain conditions

Issues with camera work, in particular, the battles

Enemy effects not displaying correctly in specific battles under certain conditions

Enemy names not appearing correctly under certain conditions

Specific abilities not hitting targets properly

Precision sic not executing properly with particular abilities

Specific ability effects not displaying correctly under certain conditions

Issues with camera work during specific abilities

Instances of limit break and ability effects not correctly triggering

Auto Torgal was not functioning properly in the Hall of Virtue in the training mode

Issues with party ally artificial intelligence

Collision detection in certain stages and fields

Issues with character motion

State of the Realm menu icons were not updating or displaying correctly

Slight discrepancies in State of the Realm content

There were rare instances of past State of the Realm content being unavailable for viewing

Graphics not displaying correctly in Photo Mode when using specific photography methods

Text and Icons not displaying correctly on the world map under certain conditions

Instances of the current location not displaying correctly on the world map

Instances of the region map icons not displaying properly

Instances of the controller vibration and adaptive trigger functionality not working properly

Menu layout was not displaying when switching between languages

Config settings were not changing correctly when restoring defaults

Incorrect screenshots and videos in specific tutorials

Tutorials not appearing at the proper times

Inability to obtain certain redeemable items when starting New Game+

Notices not appearing at the proper times

Instances of sound effects not playing at appropriate times

Various spelling and grammar mistakes

Multiple instances of game crashes

While FF16 will receive a multitude of changes in Patch 1.31, it will also include a new story, quests, NPCs, areas, Eikons, endgame activities, and even an increased level cap with the Rising Tide DLC. So, if you’re ready to enjoy the world of FF16 again, complete the Priceless sidequests and Origin as a destination on your map.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more