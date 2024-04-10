Category:
Final Fantasy 16 Rising Tide DLC release countdown: Exact start time and date

Time to ride the wave.
Published: Apr 10, 2024 05:09 am
clive and jill in final fantasy 16
Image via Square Enix

The long-awaited Rising Tide DLC for Final Fantasy 16 beckons, and if you’re as excited as we are, we’ll give you a second-by-second countdown to its release date and time.

Final Fantasy 16 Rising Tide puts you in Clive Rosfield’s shoes again to tell more of the hero’s story. Featuring more Eikons and even more spectacular boss fights, Rising Tide looks like a continuation of everything Square Enix was going for in 2023’s action-heavy iteration of FF.

We’re approaching the first anniversary of FF16, and Rising Tide is the second of two DLC additions, with Echoes of the Fallen being the first. Rising Tide is the final piece of the puzzle.

When does FF16 Rising Tide DLC release?

clive running in ff16
More Clive is a good thing. Image via Square Enix

Square’s Final Fantasy 16 Rising Tide DLC finally releases on April 16, 2024, and unless something changes, expect it to be a midnight release for all regions.

Long story short, no one gets preferential treatment, and there’s no early access, so it’s a case of waiting until midnight in your region before you can finally get stuck into FF16‘s final chapter.

If Square Enix does decide on a different direction for Rising Tide‘s release times, then we’ll be sure to update this article. For now, check out our visual countdown ticking down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until the DLC debuts.

It will be interesting to see where the developer goes with FF17, as we know now that FF16 failed to boost the company’s profits.

