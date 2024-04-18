FF16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock the blacksmith forge in Haven

Arriving at a foreign land in FF16‘s The Rising Tide means meeting lots of locals, including the blacksmith.

Though you can change Clive’s weapon appearance to make it look cooler, the new Curtana sword skin won’t make it any stronger in Final Fantasy 16‘s The Rising Tide DLC. The only way to enhance weapons in FF16 is through a blacksmith, and since you’re far away from your trusty blacksmith back at the Hideaway, befriending Haven’s local one is the only way out. This is easier said than done, given your position as an odd, dark-haired outsider. Trust won’t come easy with Haven’s townsfolk, but they aren’t made of steel. Here’s how you can unlock the blacksmith forge in Haven in Final Fantasy 16

FF16: How to start It’s the Thought that Counts in The Rising Tide

Ah yes, good old Pavaat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest to unlock the blacksmith in Haven is called It’s the Thought that Counts, and it’s only available after you sail to Mysidia with Shula in Final Fantasy 16’s The Rising Tide DLC. Here’s how to start this quest:

Meet up with Shula on the shores of Oillepheist Bay and sail to Haven for the first time with Shula, Joshua, and Jill. Follow Shula to Haven. When The Rising Tide’s main quest‘s objective changes to Make for the Surge, you are free to roam the village and its outskirts. A green sign indicating side quests are available nearby pops up at the top of the screen. To start It’s the Thought that Counts, speak with the woman in a white and blue dress standing right in front of Clive. This conversation triggers a cutscene in which she asks Clive to gather Elder’s Blessings—blue flowers, basically—for her husband.

FF16: How to complete It’s the Thought that Counts in The Rising Tide

Pretty flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete It’s the Thought that Counts in Final Fantasy 16, follow these steps:

Head to the flower field in Haven. Speak with the man picking Elder’s Blessings and ask him to share one basket. Speak with the woman picking Elder’s Blessings nearby and ask her to share the second basket. With both baskets in hand, head to the blacksmith forge and share them with the man.

He knows what his wife was up to and reveals that he would have agreed to help you with or without the flowers. Thanks for making my work feel even more meaningless, sir.

As a reward for completing It’s the Thought that Counts, you get the Reflection of Earth accessory, which improves Titan’s Titanic Block.

