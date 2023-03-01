Don’t expect Final Fantasy XVI to launch on PC anytime soon

The Final Fantasy series is an ever-growing anthology that branches together amazing combat and visuals to create unique experiences players have fallen in love with.

Many players are eagerly anticipating the next main title, Final Fantasy XVI, to release sometime this year on PS5, but it seems like the game won’t be coming to PC for over six months after the game’s initial release.

In a tweet from Wario64, fans can see a snippet of the conversation between producer Naoki Yoshida and a Japanese PlayStation blog. According to the conversation shared, players can see Yoshida confirm the game likely won’t be ready for PCs when the exclusivity window for the PlayStation 5 ends six months after release.

As Yoshida makes it clear, “The PC version will not come out in half a year.”

When explaining why, he states that it’s because the developer had previously spent a lot of time optimizing the game for PS5, so the PC version hasn’t been as much of a priority. It’s likely once the game releases on the PlayStation, they’ll have much more incentive to work on the unreleased PC version.

This is likely to sting amongst the millions of players who play the hit MMORPG Final Fantasy XVI on PC, as it means they’ll have to go even longer without getting the next title. Regardless, players can rest assured it will be coming sooner rather than later.

It’s actually Yoshida’s hope fans will buy the PS5 version first, saying “I would be happy if you could play the PS5 version, which I made with the thought of being the best game in the world.” He states he would rather players buy the PlayStation version instead of avoiding it because they know the PC version is coming.