All The Strayborough Deadwalk loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV

Gear and loot are some of the most sought-after aesthetics in Final Fantasy XIV. You’re always searching for a new item to add to your glamour closet, many of which come from dungeons, such as The Strayborough Deadwalk that debuts in Dawntrail.

The Strayborough Deadwalk is one of the level 100 dungeons you can unlock after the credits roll and you complete the Dawntrail expansion. For anyone who wants to add a unique set to their closet, we highly recommend going out of your way to grind the items that drop in this dungeon. They’re well worth your time, even if it will take you multiple attempts with your FFXIV character.

All The Strayborough Deadwalk gear drops in Final Fantasy XIV

You have the chance to earn loot from every boss encounter.

You’ll face three bosses during The Strayborough Deadwalk encounter: His Royal Headness Leonogg I, Jack-in-the-Pot, and Träumerei. You encounter them in the same order each time, and they have the same chance to drop various items. But unlike other dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV, they only drop accessories. These are rings, necklaces, earrings, and bangles that your character wears to improve their overall gear score.

You can only unlock this encounter after completing the Dawntrail expansion and reaching level 100 with your character. From there, you need to find the Something Stray in the Neighborhood quest, which comes from speaking with Nostalgia at coordinates (X:18.4, Y:18.1) in Solution Nine. After completing this quest, The Strayborough Deadwalk dungeon is available to you, and you can repeat it as many times as you like.

Here are all the items you can unlock by completing The Strayborough Deadwalk. You can expect to run through it multiple times to earn more Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics for your character.

You can use these items to help boost your character’s gear level until you begin unlocking the Neo Kingdom gear set in Final Fantasy XIV.

