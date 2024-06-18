How to get every Skyline Valley Legendary weapon in Fallout 76

On top of being the first expansion in Fallout 76’s history to have expanded the map, Skyline Valley also adds nine unique legendary weapons for you to collect.

You can get four of these legendary weapons by simply playing through the main questline of Skyline Valley. But you must participate in the update’s two new public events for the other five. Here’s how you can get them all.

All Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Legendary weapons and how to get them

Legendary Weapon (Base Weapon) Legendary effects How to get V63-BERTHA (Tesla Rifle) Two-Shot: 50 percent bonus Armor Penetration

Rapid: 25 percent Weapon speed

Swift: 15 percent bonus Reload speed Dangerous Pastimes public event Red Terror (Light Machine Gun Furious: Five percent bonus Damage after each consecutive hit on the same target, up to 45 percent

Last Shot: The last round in a magazine has a 25 percent chance to deal 100 percent bonus damage

Swift: 15 percent bonus Reload Speed Anchorage Ace (10mm SMG) Executioner’s: 50 percent bonus damage when your target is below 40 percent Health

V.A.T.S. Enhanced: 50 percent bonus Damage when your target is below 40 percent health

Agility: One extra Agility Neurological Warfare public event V63-OLGA (Laser Rifle) Anti-armor: 50 percent bonus Armor Penetration

Hitman’s: 25 percent bonus Damage while aiming

Swift: 15 percent bonus Reload Speed V63-HELGA (Gatling Laser) Anti-armor: 50 percent bonus Armor Penetration

Hitman’s: 25 percent bonus Damage while aiming

Lightweight: 90 percent less Weight V63 Shock Baton Anti-armor: 50 percent bonus Armor Penetration

Crippling: 50 percent bonus Limb Damage

Durability: Weapon breaks 50 percent slower Housekeeping for Hire quest Ticket to Revenge (Railway Rifle) Furious: Five percent bonus Damage after each consecutive hit on the same target, up to 45 percent

Rapid: 25 percent Faster fire rate

Lightweight: 90 percent less Weight Seeking Shelter quest Shattered Grounds (Handmade Rifle) Junkie’s: Damage increases per addiction up to 50 percent

Explosive: Bullets explode for 20 percent Weapon Damage

Lightweight: 90 percent less Weight Double-Crossed Wires quest V63 Zweihander Executioner’s: 50 percent bonus damage when your target is below 40 percent Health

Power Attack Damage: 40 percent bonus Power Attack Damage

Defender’s: 40 percent less Damage taken while Power Attacking The Eye of the Storm quest

The Dangerous Pastimes event for V63-BERTHA and Red Terror

This Skyline Valley public event takes place at Thunder Mountain substation TM-03. It might be somewhat challenging for solo players, but our Dangerous Pastimes guide should make it easier. The V63-BERTHA and Red Terror are in the reward pool for this event, alongside a decent amount of XP, Improved Repair Kits, Legendary Cores, and other knick-knacks.

The Neurological Warfare event for Anchorage Ace, V63-OLGA, and V63-HELGA

This public event is triggered when any location within the Skyline Valley region is nuked. It spawns a trio of Storm Goliath bosses at the Hawksbill Weather Station. Once you complete the event, you have a chance to get your hands on these three legendary weapons—Anchorage Ace, V63-OLGA, and V63-HELGA.

Skyline Valley main questline for V63 Shock Baton, Ticket to Revenge, Shattered Grounds, and V63 Zweihander

The main questline for Skyline Valley is pretty generous in rewarding you with four unique legendary weapons just for playing through it. The four weapons in question—V63 Shock Baton, Ticket to Revenge, Shattered Grounds, and V63 Zweihander—drop from the fifth, sixth, ninth, and eleventh/final Skyline Valley quest respectively.

