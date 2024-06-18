How to get every Skyline Valley Legendary weapon in Fallout 76

On top of being the first expansion in Fallout 76’s history to have expanded the map, Skyline Valley also adds nine unique legendary weapons for you to collect.
You can get four of these legendary weapons by simply playing through the main questline of Skyline Valley. But you must participate in the update’s two new public events for the other five. Here’s how you can get them all.
All Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Legendary weapons and how to get them
|Legendary Weapon (Base Weapon)
|Legendary effects
|How to get
|V63-BERTHA (Tesla Rifle)
|Two-Shot: 50 percent bonus Armor Penetration
Rapid: 25 percent Weapon speed
Swift: 15 percent bonus Reload speed
|Dangerous Pastimes public event
|Red Terror (Light Machine Gun
|Furious: Five percent bonus Damage after each consecutive hit on the same target, up to 45 percent
Last Shot: The last round in a magazine has a 25 percent chance to deal 100 percent bonus damage
Swift: 15 percent bonus Reload Speed
|Anchorage Ace (10mm SMG)
|Executioner’s: 50 percent bonus damage when your target is below 40 percent Health
V.A.T.S. Enhanced: 50 percent bonus Damage when your target is below 40 percent health
Agility: One extra Agility
|Neurological Warfare public event
|V63-OLGA (Laser Rifle)
|Anti-armor: 50 percent bonus Armor Penetration
Hitman’s: 25 percent bonus Damage while aiming
Swift: 15 percent bonus Reload Speed
|V63-HELGA (Gatling Laser)
|Anti-armor: 50 percent bonus Armor Penetration
Hitman’s: 25 percent bonus Damage while aiming
Lightweight: 90 percent less Weight
|V63 Shock Baton
|Anti-armor: 50 percent bonus Armor Penetration
Crippling: 50 percent bonus Limb Damage
Durability: Weapon breaks 50 percent slower
|Housekeeping for Hire quest
|Ticket to Revenge (Railway Rifle)
|Furious: Five percent bonus Damage after each consecutive hit on the same target, up to 45 percent
Rapid: 25 percent Faster fire rate
Lightweight: 90 percent less Weight
|Seeking Shelter quest
|Shattered Grounds (Handmade Rifle)
|Junkie’s: Damage increases per addiction up to 50 percent
Explosive: Bullets explode for 20 percent Weapon Damage
Lightweight: 90 percent less Weight
|Double-Crossed Wires quest
|V63 Zweihander
|Executioner’s: 50 percent bonus damage when your target is below 40 percent Health
Power Attack Damage: 40 percent bonus Power Attack Damage
Defender’s: 40 percent less Damage taken while Power Attacking
|The Eye of the Storm quest
The Dangerous Pastimes event for V63-BERTHA and Red Terror
This Skyline Valley public event takes place at Thunder Mountain substation TM-03. It might be somewhat challenging for solo players, but our Dangerous Pastimes guide should make it easier. The V63-BERTHA and Red Terror are in the reward pool for this event, alongside a decent amount of XP, Improved Repair Kits, Legendary Cores, and other knick-knacks.
The Neurological Warfare event for Anchorage Ace, V63-OLGA, and V63-HELGA
This public event is triggered when any location within the Skyline Valley region is nuked. It spawns a trio of Storm Goliath bosses at the Hawksbill Weather Station. Once you complete the event, you have a chance to get your hands on these three legendary weapons—Anchorage Ace, V63-OLGA, and V63-HELGA.
Skyline Valley main questline for V63 Shock Baton, Ticket to Revenge, Shattered Grounds, and V63 Zweihander
The main questline for Skyline Valley is pretty generous in rewarding you with four unique legendary weapons just for playing through it. The four weapons in question—V63 Shock Baton, Ticket to Revenge, Shattered Grounds, and V63 Zweihander—drop from the fifth, sixth, ninth, and eleventh/final Skyline Valley quest respectively.