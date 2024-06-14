How to get the Ticket to Revenge rifle in Fallout 76

Fallout 76’s Skyline Valley update introduced a wide array of new weapons and gear besides the large titular region. The Ticket to Revenge rifle enjoyed notoriety in the expansion’s testing phase as it made already overpowered Bloodied builds even more effective.

The Legendary weapon, however, has been subject to significant nerfs with Skyline Valley’s official launch. Nevertheless, it’s a Legendary weapon and still packs a punch. Here’s all you need to know about how to get your hands on it.

Getting the Ticket to Revenge rifle in Fallout 76

It’s sadly a shadow of its former self. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other legendary weapons that drop randomly from legendary enemies, the Ticket to Revenge rifle is a confirmed quest reward. You get it by completing the Seeking Shelter quest which is part of Skyline Valley’s main questline.

Seeking Shelter is the second quest after you enter Vault 63 in Skyline Valley. You have to speak with Audrey Scholz inside the vault to initiate the quest.

The quest has you fetch a part for a weather monitoring device from the Shenandoah Visitor Center. Once you’re inside there, you’d have to clear a group of intruders before you’re given entry to the bunker inside the building. Here you can retrieve the replacement part from the weather monitor device inside.

Once you report back to Audrey, you’re given the final task of installing the retrieved part into Vault 63’s Weather Machine Panel. With this, the Seeking Shelter quest is completed and it gives you the following rewards:

The Ticket to Revenge legendary rifle

Five Stimpaks

Four RadAways

Six Purified Waters

A Cryogenic Grenade

Unlike the Skyline Valley PTS where Ticket to Revenge featured Bloodied as its legendary perk, it now only comes with the much tamer Furious which gives a five-percent bonus damage up to 45 percent for consecutive attacks on the same enemy. The railway rifle now also weighs 90 percent less and comes with increased Weapon Speed, instead of the earlier VATS critical-related perks.

Granted it’s not as strong as before for Bloodied builds, but it’s still an overall worthwhile weapon, especially as a legendary rifle that you can get as a confirmed drop.

