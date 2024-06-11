All Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update contents: New region, weapons, events, and more

Fallout 76‘s latest major update, Skyline Valley, will be going live on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on June 12. It includes several new and exciting features, such as a new map, weapons, events, and armor. So, if you’re ready to dive into the nineteenth Fallout 76 update, there are many ghoulish things to discover.

All new features in Fallout 76 Skyline Valley

Embrace the wilderness. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda.

Expanded world map: Skyline Valley

In this Fallout 76 update, you’ll explore the southern regions of Appalachia to enjoy the stunning new woodland region, Skyline Valley, which was once known as the real-world place called Shenandoah National Park.

Here, you’ll uncover Vault 63 and learn its mysteries with a new main questline. You’ll also get the chance to discover the truth about the Lost, the Ghouls, with electrifying abilities. Besides Vault 63, this newly-released region boasts several Fallout 76 points of interest, such as the Slumber Mill Hotel, Dark Hollow Manor, and the Hawksbill weather station. The latter is home to dangerous storm robots in the Robot testing area.

There are also new public events for you to join, such as Dangerous Pastimes and Neurological Warfare, each with unique tasks and monsters for you to kill.

You’ll need to be level 50 to enjoy this event. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda.

New weapons, armor, and outfits

Explore the mysteries of Vault 63. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda.

As you roam through Skyline Valley, you’ll also get to enjoy the following new weapons, armor, and outfits:

Shattered Grounds

Ticket to Revenge

V63 Shock Baton

V63 Zweihaender

V63-BERTHA

V63-OLGA

Outfit: Burnt Vault 63 Security

Burnt Vault lab coat

Outfit: Cultist monarch

Lost burnt Vault 63 suit

Shenandoah shirt and slacks

Season 17: Pioneer Scouts Skyline Valley

That’s one big turkey. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda.

In Season 17, you will complete various tasks, like dissecting a frog, roasting marshmallows, and archery, to earn rewards like posters, masks, outfits, and flairs with a camp theme.

Is the Ghoul a playable character coming in the Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update?

We have a while to wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda.

Although Ghouls inhabit Vault 63 and Jonathan Rush mentioned the Ghoul being a playable character during a recent interview on June 10, this mutated character will not be playable in Fallout 76 until early 2025—and that’s despite its appearance in the Skyline Valley launch trailer on June 10. This is because the ghoul is still in development and the team is working on how it would fit in with the world and players.

Given a ghoul’s unique abilities, playing as a Ghoul in Fallout 76 will offer a very distinctive gameplay style and customization. One example is that Ghouls are immune to radiation damage, so you can explore the waters and world above without worrying. However, being a Ghoul means organizations like the Brotherhood of Steel will no longer be a Faction option and citizens may not take very kindly to seeing a Ghoul in their towns.

While the Ghoul may not be a playable character at the launch of the Skyline Valley update, there are many exciting features to look forward to when it drops on June 12.

