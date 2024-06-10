Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update release countdown: Exact start time and date

Skyline Valley is the next content update for Fallout 76 and it promises a lot of fresh content to jump into, including a vast new region to explore. There’s a lot to look forward to, which means you need to know the exact time and date you can start playing.
This update features Appalachia’s first map expansion with new areas to explore, new creatures, quests, items, and much more. You likely want to dive in as soon as possible, so here’s the exact time and date the Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update launches.
Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update start time and date
The Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update launches on June 12, 2024, likely at 9am CT. The official update time hasn’t been shared just yet, but this is the time Fallout 76 updates usually launch at, which means there’s a pretty good chance this one will too.
You can keep track of how much longer you have to wait before the update is live right here. In the event that a different update time is shared, it will be added here.