Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update release countdown: Exact start time and date

Skyline Valley is the next content update for Fallout 76 and it promises a lot of fresh content to jump into, including a vast new region to explore. There’s a lot to look forward to, which means you need to know the exact time and date you can start playing. Recommended Videos This update features Appalachia’s first map expansion with new areas to explore, new creatures, quests, items, and much more. You likely want to dive in as soon as possible, so here’s the exact time and date the Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update launches. Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update start time and date It’s a big one. Image via Bethesda The Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update launches on June 12, 2024, likely at 9am CT. The official update time hasn’t been shared just yet, but this is the time Fallout 76 updates usually launch at, which means there’s a pretty good chance this one will too. You can keep track of how much longer you have to wait before the update is live right here. In the event that a different update time is shared, it will be added here. Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 1 9 : 3 5 : 4 9

While you wait for the new update, you might consider preparing by reviewing the best Fallout 76 builds and best Ballistic weapons so you can be ready to jump into the action right away. It’s the first time the map has extended south, which means there are sure to be many new dangers to navigate and you want to be ready for them.

There are over 20 new locations to venture to around the Skyline Valley map, plus 11 quests to work on while you explore the area. There’s also the Dangerous Pastimes event that involves taking on a boss to help some eager settlers who are also storm chasers get pictures of the storm hovering around Skyline Valley.

Alongside the new update, season 17 also starts when Skyline Valley goes live. Pioneer Scouts is the theme of this season, with a focus on corresponding aspects like teamwork and survival. Regardless of what you plan to do first, there’s certainly a lot of fresh content to look forward to between the massive update and the beginning of another season.

