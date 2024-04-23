10 best Ballistic weapons in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 gives you plenty of methods to take out enemies, and the sheer variety of weapons lets you create your own playstyle. Ballistic weapons an effective weapon type in every situation, and these are the best choices in Fallout 76.

Recommended Videos

Ballistic weapons in Fallout 76

There are four major types of projectile weapons in Fallout 76: Energy, Radiation, Explosive, and Ballistic weapons. Ballistic weapons are the classic option of the four, with the largest variety for your loadout. They are easily accessible and very mod-friendly, with a focus on VATS-based combat.

There are several types of Ballistic weapons in Fallout 76, divided into different categories. These are the 10 best options for each type of Ballistic weapon.

Best SMGs/Rifles in Fallout 76

Rifles get the job done. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Rifles and SMGs provide rapid fire in the face of danger. Having one of these on hand will make short work of most threats you encounter.

3) The Fixer

The Fixer is a unique non-automatic rifle that is a weapon of choice for any stealth-based character. The inherent stealth bonus provided by this weapon can be further improved by unlocking legendary stealth-based perks, making your character incredibly sneaky.

The Fixer has high damage and can take out distant targets with surprising accuracy. The weapon derives its power from 2mm Electromagnetic Cartridges that can shred enemies. You can acquire The Fixer as a quest reward by completing the Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing quest.

2) Perfect Storm

Perfect Storm is a legendary SMG with one of the highest damage outputs in the game. This stems from the weapon’s high intrinsic damage combined with the 10mm rounds needed to power it. This weapon can also fire incendiary rounds, adding bonus fire damage over time to all affected targets, making it easier to take out tankier enemies.

You get Perfect Storm as a reward for completing the Cold Case quest.

1) Handmade Rifle

Possibly the best Ballistic weapon in this category, the Handmade Rifle is one of the most versatile weapons in Fallout 76. Not only does it have some of the best stats in the game, but it’s also highly customizable to the point that you can use it against just about any enemy in the game. The quick rate of fire disposes of enemies in no time.

The Handmade Rifle is also quite easy to acquire. You can find it at various spots on the map and also buy it from Grahm and Sunny. The only shortcoming is that its .308-round ammunition is hard to find, and drops in limited quantities, so be judicious with your usage.

Best Pistols/Shotguns in Fallout 76

A variety of weapons to choose from. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Shotguns are perfect for close-quarters combat. If enemies close the gap with you, blow them away with a blast of bullets and shrapnel. On the other hand, Pistols are small but powerful, allowing you to pack a punch from a safe distance.

4) 10mm Pistol

The 10mm Pistol is the connoisseur’s choice of single-shooter Ballistic weapons. The weapon itself uses 10mm rounds and is one of the best Pistols you can acquire at the beginning of the game. The 10mm Pistol also scales well until later with the variety of mods you can install.

The Automatic Receiver is an interesting option, turning your 10mm into a machine pistol, and attaching a silencer if you prefer a stealthier playstyle. As you explore new areas, you will find several new mod options for your 10mm Pistol.

3) Double-barreled Shotgun

The Double-barreled Shotgun is a powerful choice for close-combat battles. Its power is particularly high in the early stages of the game, however, all that damage comes at a price. The Double-barreled Shotgun has a slow rate of fire, although it possesses a surprisingly fast reload time for a Shotgun.

If you want additional critical damage, add the Sawed-off Barrel mod. If you’re lacking accuracy, you might want to go with the Long Barrel modification instead.

2) Combat Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun is a perfect improvement over the Double-barreled Shotgun if you feel like you need an upgrade. This weapon is better than its predecessor in almost every way, including increased damage, higher rate of fire, increased magazine capacity, and additional modification support. Switch to this weapon whenever you can.

The Combat Shotgun is also easier to acquire, with the weapon being a common find at several military locations.

1) Western Revolver

The Western Revolver is possibly the best non-legendary Pistol in the game. It’s fairly uncommon to find, with a rare chance to drop when you defeat certain location bosses. As far as firepower goes, the Western Revolver has one of the highest damage values for a Pistol. Additionally, its range and accuracy are higher than most Pistols as well.

If you have an abundance of .44 rounds, the Western Revolver is an excellent weapon to make use of all that extra ammunition.

Best Heavy Weapons in Fallout 76

Heavy weaponry for hardcore players. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Heavy weapons are the best choice if you want to annihilate every enemy in a small radius around you. These weapons pack the most firepower of any other Ballistic weapon in Fallout 76.

3) Gatling Gun

The Gatling Gun is one of the earliest Heavy Weapons you get in Fallout 76. Compared to Ballistic weapons of other categories on this list, the Gatling Gun has a lower damage output per bullet. However, its rapid rate of fire more than makes up for the loss of damage, shredding enemies before they can even get close.

The Gatling Gun operates with 5mm rounds, which are relatively easy to acquire. The gun itself can be obtained as a quest reward from the Defiance Has Fallen quest.

2) 50-cal Machine Gun

The 50-cal Machine Gun is a special entry, functioning as a hybrid between a rifle and a minigun. Because of this unique blend of weapon types, it provides heavy firepower similar to automatic rifles as well as accuracy akin to precision weaponry. The 50-cal Machine Gun fulfills a specific niche for every Heavy Weapon-enjoyer in Fallout 76.

To improve the weapon’s firepower even further, consider investing in perks like Heavy Gunner.

1) Minigun

Most players widely consider the Minigun the best Heavy Weapon. It has higher than normal range for a Heavy Weapon with decent accuracy to pick off your targets. Since Heavy Weapons like the Minigun require you to carry a lot of weight, Bear Arms is a good perk to reduce the weapon’s overall burden.

The Minigun also uses 5mm rounds, so if you have them stockpiled, this is a good weapon to use them on. Its high ammo capacity ensures you won’t run out of bullets during battle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more