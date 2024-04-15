How to use VATS in Fallout 76

VATS, or Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System, isn’t just a game mechanic prevalent through the more recent Fallout games, including Fallout 76. It’s one of the more iconic features that has been synonymous with the series for over a decade.

Introduced in Fallout 3, players can temporarily pause the action to target a specific enemy’s extremities and are given a percentage chance of connecting with said attack. Shots made to arms or legs can either cripple or sever the limb, chest shots typically grant the best odds to hit, and headshots can daze the enemy (or you know, blow their head clean off). On kill shots, the game slows down so you can take in all the gore and ragdoll effects.

Given that Fallout 76 is an online game with other players, you can’t just pause the gameplay to target specific limbs. But VATS can still be just as useful as it is in previous games.

How does VATS work in Fallout 76?

I got a 64 percent chance to “cure” this Diseased Mirelurk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because Fallout 76 is online, VATS does not stop or slow down time, but it does still permit you to target an enemy—though you’ll need a perk to target limbs. A positive tradeoff of the lack of time stoppage is that you can move around while using VATS in Fallout 76, which you can’t do in previous games.

To target an enemy using VATS, hit Q on the keyboard, and the camera will zoom in on an enemy in range that’s closest to your crosshair. The potential target’s areas and their chance to hit percentages will appear. You can fire as many shots in VATS as your Action Points or AP meter allows. There’s also a critical meter that builds up and can be spent with the Space bar to guarantee a critical strike.

How to improve VATS accuracy and usage in Fallout 76

Putting points in Agility and Perception is an easy way to make VATS more viable and reliable in Fallout 76. The more Agility you have, the more AP you can have to spend using VATS. The more Perception you have, the more accurate your shots are. Putting points into both also unlocks very useful perks for using VATS (more on those below).

Stay fully hydrated to keep your AP regeneration rate at its highest.

Weapons with the VATS Enhanced legendary effect can aid in the usage of VATS, either by increasing your likelihood of hitting a shot or reducing the amount of AP needed to fire a shot. The Stalker’s effect gives your weapon a huge VATS accuracy boost when fired out of combat—but at a slightly increased AP cost.

Best perks for using in VATS in Fallout 76

Necessary perk for that “classic” VATS feel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The perks you acquire from leveling up your SPECIAL stats go a long way toward improving VATS. Here are some ideal perks for VATS:

Concentrated Fire (Perception): VATS now targets limbs. Focus fire (fire multiple times at one target area) to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Use the mouse wheel to cycle through targetable limbs.

VATS now targets limbs. Focus fire (fire multiple times at one target area) to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Use the mouse wheel to cycle through targetable limbs. Action Boy (Agility): AP regenerates 15 percent faster.

AP regenerates 15 percent faster. Gun Fu (Agility): Automatically switch to another alive target after killing the initial target, gain a damage boost.

Automatically switch to another alive target after killing the initial target, gain a damage boost. Lone Wanderer (Charisma): When adventuring alone, take 20 percent less damage and gain 30 percent AP regen.

When adventuring alone, take 20 percent less damage and gain 30 percent AP regen. Grim Reaper’s Sprint (Luck) : Any kill in VATS has a 15 percent chance to restore all Action Points.

: Any kill in VATS has a 15 percent chance to restore all Action Points. Psychopath (Luck): Any kill in VATS has a five percent chance to refill your Critical Meter.

