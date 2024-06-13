Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Skyline valley poster Fallout 76
Image via Bethesda Games
Category:
Fallout

All Fallout Skyline Valley quests listed

A whole new story.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 10:30 am

The Skyline Valley is a new update for Fallout 76 featuring a plethora of new content to dive into. One of them happens to be new unique quests based around Vault 63 in the Appalachia.

Recommended Videos

In this guide, we’ll list down all of the Skyline Valley quests in Fallout 76 and briefly explain what it’s about without giving out any spoilers.

Skyline Valley quests listed

Audrey in Skyline valley DLC Fallout 76
The biggest climax in the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 11 Skyline Valley quests that present players with unique challenges to complete and progress through the story. We’ve mentioned them down below.

Edition NumberQuest Objective
01An Unlikely InvitationFind Vault 63 near the crash site
02Into the lands UnknownHead inside Vault 63 in Skyline Valley and explore the newly discovered area
03The Calm BeforeEnter the Dark Hollow Manor and clear out the area from enemies before speaking with Hugo Stolz.
04Housekeeping for HireSpeak with Oberlin to start the quest. You’ll need to clear out the requested area from infested rats and investigate the generator noise.
05Between the LinesYou’ll be instructed by Hugo Stoplz to find Cassidy’s journal, fix a few things, and wipe out enemies.
06Seeking ShelterThis quest will be assigned by Audrey Stolz and instruct you to kill a few enemies and retrieve some stuff for her.
07Oldest Trick in the BookHead over to the Kiora Mines and save Cassidy from enemies as instructed by Audrey Stolz
08Powerhouse of the CellTravel to the Shining Creek Cabins and retrieve a few items from Hugo Stolz’s office inside the cave.
09Double Crossed WiresClear out the enemies and find an entrance to the High Knob Lookout. Wipe out the enemies to find the exact location of Daniel.
10Gathering CloudsSpeak with Oberlin to start the quest. You’ll need to clear out the requested area of infested rats and investigate the generator noise.
11The Eye of the StormFind Hugo at Hollow Manor again and take down a familiar face.

After completing the Eye of the Storm quest, you’ll be given three choices that will determine the ending of the Skyline Valley DLC in Fallout 76.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook linkedin