All Fallout Skyline Valley quests listed

The Skyline Valley is a new update for Fallout 76 featuring a plethora of new content to dive into. One of them happens to be new unique quests based around Vault 63 in the Appalachia.

In this guide, we’ll list down all of the Skyline Valley quests in Fallout 76 and briefly explain what it’s about without giving out any spoilers.

Skyline Valley quests listed

The biggest climax in the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 11 Skyline Valley quests that present players with unique challenges to complete and progress through the story. We’ve mentioned them down below.

Edition Number Quest Objective 01 An Unlikely Invitation Find Vault 63 near the crash site 02 Into the lands Unknown Head inside Vault 63 in Skyline Valley and explore the newly discovered area 03 The Calm Before Enter the Dark Hollow Manor and clear out the area from enemies before speaking with Hugo Stolz. 04 Housekeeping for Hire Speak with Oberlin to start the quest. You’ll need to clear out the requested area from infested rats and investigate the generator noise. 05 Between the Lines You’ll be instructed by Hugo Stoplz to find Cassidy’s journal, fix a few things, and wipe out enemies. 06 Seeking Shelter This quest will be assigned by Audrey Stolz and instruct you to kill a few enemies and retrieve some stuff for her. 07 Oldest Trick in the Book Head over to the Kiora Mines and save Cassidy from enemies as instructed by Audrey Stolz 08 Powerhouse of the Cell Travel to the Shining Creek Cabins and retrieve a few items from Hugo Stolz’s office inside the cave. 09 Double Crossed Wires Clear out the enemies and find an entrance to the High Knob Lookout. Wipe out the enemies to find the exact location of Daniel. 10 Gathering Clouds Speak with Oberlin to start the quest. You’ll need to clear out the requested area of infested rats and investigate the generator noise. 11 The Eye of the Storm Find Hugo at Hollow Manor again and take down a familiar face.

After completing the Eye of the Storm quest, you’ll be given three choices that will determine the ending of the Skyline Valley DLC in Fallout 76.

