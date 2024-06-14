Fallout 76 Dangerous Pastimes – How to repair the Lightning Harvester

Dangerous Pastimes is a new public event available with the Skyline Valley update in Fallout 76 that tasks you to help a scientist get power back on the grid by repairing the Lightning Harvester.

In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to do to complete the mission in Fallout 76.

How to complete the Dangerous Pastimes event in Fallout 76

Speak with David Shuffleworth

Easy to locate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin the Dangerous Pastime event, travel to the Thunder Mountain 03 Substation. The power plant is located in the southern section of the map and can be accessed through the Pip-Boy. Once you reach the plant, interact with the intercom placed in front of the entrance of the building to speak with David Shuttleworth.

Find Harvester parts and install them in the Lightning Harvester

David Shuffleworth will instruct you to find 40 Harvester parts lying around the plant that need to be installed in the Lightning Harvester. However, there will be a four-minute window in which you have to find them, but having a friend with you can make the process a whole lot easier.

Every corner has a few parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To locate the parts, roam around the premises to find the Harvester parts placed in wooden crate boxes. They’re quite easy to find as they’ll be placed near the plant. While finding the parts, waves of Lost will spawn; try dodging them to save ammo, as you’ll be needing it in the later part of the event.

Once all 40 parts are collected, head to the top of the plant and place them in the Lightning Harvester. Doing so will mark the first part of the Dangerous Pastimes event completed.

Charge the Lightning Harvester with Losts

After fixing the Lightning Harvester, David Shuffleworth will discover that killing Power Armored Lost will charge the harvester and provide electricity to the grid. A progress bar will appear on the top of your HUD with a timer of six minutes. Begin a killing spree and fill up the bar to provide sufficient power to the Lightning Harvester.

Defeat the Thunder Crab

Defeat the crab and complete the event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Lightning Harvester now charged up, a huge Thunder Crab will spawn and try to dismantle the machine. Start using everything you have to destroy the creature. An easier way of killing the Thunder Crab is to use explosives against him.

Once the mini-boss goes down, the Dangerous Pastimes event will be marked complete in Fallout 76 rewarding you with 1,000 XP, 150 Caps, and three legendary Treasure Notes for the Skyline Valley update.

