New Fall Guys mode, the Star Show, available today for limited time

Mediatonic has added a new mode to Fall Guys for a limited time called Star Show. It was curated by Ryan Letourneau from the YouTube channel Northernlion.

Northernlion makes AAA and indie gameplay videos and has several videos playing Fall Guys. His most recent video is the 1,823rd episode of his The Binding of Isaac series. He also hosts the Northernlion Live Super Show, a tri-weely three-hour show on Twitch where he plays one game per hour with his friends.

we have a new mode.



our first Star Show, curated by @NorthernlionLP.



it has:



• Whirligig

• Knight Fever

• Slime Climb

• Fall Ball

• Wall Guys

• Hoopsie Legends

• Hexagone



and will be available to play for four days.



[SAY SOMETHING FUNNY HERE] something funny pic.twitter.com/ROSXkx3bbK — Fall Guys | Oliver gone 🚫🌶️ | (@FallGuysGame) November 17, 2020

The new Fall Guys mode features Nothenlion’s seven favorite rounds. Here are the included rounds in the Star Show mode:

Whirligig

Knight Fever

Slime Climb

Fall Ball

Wall Guys

Hoopsie Legends

Hexagone

The Star Show will be available to play for four days. You can find it in the Show Selector option on the main page right above the Play! Main Show button.

The difference from the Main Show mode is the number of types of rounds available to be selected. In the Star Show, you’ll only play in the mini-games mentioned above, while in the Main Show, you have 25 possible types of rounds.