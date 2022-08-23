Bungie fans are excited after the Destiny 2 Showcase, where the popular developer revealed details about the game’s next expansion, a plethora of new, long-awaited features, and the upcoming Season of Plunder.

The game is also expanding to the Epic Games launcher, and to celebrate this new development, players will have a chance to pick up some special cosmetics in Fortnite and Fall Guys. Each game will be getting a trio of new skins added to the store in classic Destiny 2 garb, with each class in the game represented in full.

Well… That was quite the announcement



Did you catch the Bungie showcase? In case you missed it, they seemed to feature a few beans



Eyes up, guardians!



📅17th September pic.twitter.com/OiU3wD4WBL — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 23, 2022

What Destiny 2 skins will be heading to Fall Guys?

In Fall Guys, the jellybeans will be taking on the role of Guardian as they battle against the competition for the coveted crown at the end of each game. The three main classes from the game will be represented in full with the Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans.

Guardians can gloat and showboat with a new Spicy Ramen dance, while also showing off your Guardian pride with four new nameplates to boot. So whether you’re hulking around in some hefty Titan armor, zooming around in a Hunter’s hooded gear, or rising to the occasion in the purple and yellow of the Warlock, you’ll catch eyes while you run around obstacles and dodge falling fruit.

You’ll be able to pick up these new skins in the Fall Guys store when the collection is released next month on Saturday, Sept. 17.