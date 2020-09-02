Fall Guys is teasing new content with something called “Big Yeetus”

Fall Guys is teasing new content with a Twitter post mentioning a hammer called “Big Yeetus.”

In the tweet, a GIF shows a super-speed spinning hammer on the Dizzy Heights level of the game. The hammer is then used to hurl, or “yeet,” the player toward the finish line.

I've got a SPICY LEAK for you all



We're working on a little something that we have been calling…



B I G Y E E T U S



Big Yeetus will randomly appear in levels – to shake things up



Big Yeetus is Chaotic Neutral



Big Yeetus is not your friend



Big Yeetus is not your enemy pic.twitter.com/nIBBKcf5qM — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

Fall Guys says that Big Yeetus will randomly appear in levels “to shake things up,” and that it is chaotic neutral, not your friend, and not your enemy.

Another interesting takeaway from the GIF is that there are fruits being deployed at the end of Dizzy Heights. As the game currently stands right now, balls are sent rolling out at the end of the level, not fruit.

The inclusion of fruit, along with Big Yeetus, could be hinting toward variants of the current levels in the game. Season two of Fall Guys, which was teased last week and will be medieval-themed, will add more levels but has no release date yet.

Of course, judging by Fall Guys’ social media history, this tweet could just be a meme or a troll and not an actual upcoming addition. We should find out more in the coming days.