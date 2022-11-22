All new Fall Guys season 3 rounds and how to beat them

You will never be ocean master if you don't learn how to play.

A new refreshing wave of rounds has arrived on the shores of Fall Guys at the start of season three, Sunken Secrets. Five new rounds have been added to the game’s massive roster of playable rounds, utilizing some new mechanics and gameplay.

For players logging on during the start of season three, there’s an extra reason to jump into the new rounds via the Let’s Get Kraken show, as they can earn progress towards completing challenges and earning rewards in the Let’s Get Kraken event.

Ready to travel under the sea and be crowned? Here’s a guide to playing and beating all five of the new rounds in Fall Guys season three.

How to play Hoop Chute in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

In Hoop Chute, you must make use of the new “Dive Slide” mechanic that’s been added to fly down a slick waterslide-like path, and dive through hoops to earn points. To Dive Slide, just jump and dive like you normally would: Space then Control on keyboard, A then X on Xbox, X then Square on PlayStation.

Earn triple points by diving through golden hoops. You can jump out of sliding in order to reach higher tracks that have more golden hoop opportunities. Earn 35 points from diving through hoops to qualify.

How to play Blastlantis in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

Blastlantis is a survival game, as you need to stay alive on top of the wrecked ruins of an old obstacle course. There are blast balls and parts of the course that will tilt away from the rest of the structure, so watch your footing and your surroundings.

Keep your distance from other players and hop off tilting platforms as soon as you can. And get the high ground for when the water starts rising.

How to play Puzzle Path in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

Puzzle Path is a tricky maze race. At each platform, follow the maze on the ground to the correct portal. Start from the center, and follow the natural direction of the maze; if you go straight into an intersection marked with a square, keep going straight. And make sure to dive through each portal, as there’s a slide after each one.

How to play Speed Slider in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

Speed Slider is a sliding race, requiring each player to slide down a massive slime course to reach the finish line at the bottom. Make sure you are Dive Sliding every jump, as landing on your feet will actually slow you down. Make use of the speed boosts but be careful near the edges.

How to play Kraken Slam in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

Kraken Slam is a survival mode, with a fearsome Kraken swinging their tentacles around to knock you off the rafts. The tentacles will pull on levers that will move entire sections of rafts, and when rafts disappear from players stomping on them, more tentacles will appear to knock you off the rafts.

Stay away from the sections that are leaning when the Kraken grabs them, but you can head back to those sections when they come back down.