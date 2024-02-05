How to complete Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded

Finding Masonry Tools in Enshrouded is not a challenging quest, but it might seem impossible because it’s in an inaccessible area. Fortunately, once you unlock access, it’s a matter of “go there and pick up the tools.” We’ll tell you how to finish the Finding Masonry Tools quest in Ensrhouded.

Before you do the Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded

Finding Masonry Tools quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chances are you’re already on this quest and you know the general location, but you can’t access the area because of the deadly Shroud. So, you need to do something about that first. Here’s everything you need before you can finish this quest:

Unlock the Carpenter Unlock the quest Finding Masonry Tools Raise Altar level to three Be around level 15

Once you get your Altar to level three, you should be good to go. The rest of the requirements will come naturally, including level 15.

Enshrouded: How to complete the Finding Masonry Tools quest

Way to the Gate to the Pillars of Creation

To complete the Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded, go through the Gate to the Pillars of Creation. This is somewhat far to the west from the Ancient Vault-Farmer, and there are a few enemies along the way. Once you get there, we recommend you set up a temporary Flame Altar in front in case you die during the next bit.

Deadly shroud ahead unless you have Altar level three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you make it to the Gate to the Pillars of Creation, head through and follow the main path. Remember, you won’t be able to go through this bit unless your Altar is at least level three because the Shroud will kill you in a matter of seconds.

After you go through the Shroud, you will enter the Inner Sanctum. Here you have two choices.

Cheesy or Default. Up to you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Default way is to go to the right side and navigate through the run-down temple, using your Grappling Hook. It’s not too difficult and it shouldn’t take you long.

and navigate through the run-down temple, using your Grappling Hook. It’s not too difficult and it shouldn’t take you long. The cheesy way is to have an upgraded Glider and a double jump and take the left path. If you go this way, you’ll notice that the path is blocked by a bunch of rubble. Normally, you’d turn around and take the right path, but if you’re feeling bold, use your Glider and glide around this bit. You won’t get a perfect landing and can easily fall into lava, which is why I used double jumps to get over it. This might get patched, so use it while you can.

The Masonry Tools are beckoning. Screenshot by Dot Esports They probably look better than they should given the circumstances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you make it across, follow the path that leads upwards, and you will come across an abandoned camp. You’ll spot the Masonry Tools right away because they will be glowing red. Interact with them, collect them, and take them back to the Carpenter.

Done, enjoy the new Carpenter crafts.