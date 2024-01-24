Does Enshrouded have a demo?

It’s tough to commit to actually buying a game without first testing it out for yourself. So if you’re unsure whether Enshrouded is the right kind of game for you, then you might be wondering if there’s a demo you can test out beforehand.

Enshrouded officially launched on Jan. 24, so you can now officially play this action-packed game. But before you officially decide to buy it, you might want to know if there’s an Enshrouded demo out there you can play.

Can you play a demo for Enshrouded?

You currently can’t play a demo for Enshrouded. It previously did have a demo you could play during the last Steam Fest, which ran from Oct. 9 to 16, 2023. But since then, there has been no way to play a demo of the survival game. And since Enshrouded is now officially available to everyone to play, it’s probably unlikely another demo for this game will ever be shared.

When the demo was live, it allowed you to test out a wide range of gameplay features including building, exploring, fighting, terraforming, leveling up, and much more. It provided a pretty in-depth look at all of the key mechanics the game offered, so even if you missed it, you might consider looking for reviews from those who did play it to decide whether this game is right for you.

The demo did have an eight-hour limit, though, so you could only do so much before the game cut you off from exploring more.

The previous Enshrouded demo even included co-op so you could experience what the game was like with friends at your side. This survival RPG also now has a dedicated server system you can use to further enhance your multiplayer experience, so if you do decide to play, there is quite a wide array of options for how you can customize your own experience.

As of now, the only way to play yourself is to actually purchase the game, although many are still hoping Enshrouded will make its way to Xbox Game Pass. If you do decide to jump into playing Enshrouded, there are some great tips you can learn to help you get started early on in this action RPG.