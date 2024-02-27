How to get to the Mountaintop of The Giants in Elden Ring

The Mountaintop of the Giants is a terrifying, freezing locale in Elden Ring, a stark contrast to the warm, temperate areas of The Lands Between prior. However, braving this location is an important part of the game, so let’s discuss how you get there in the first place.

Recommended Videos

How to access the Mountaintop of the Giants in Elden Ring

It’s a strange path after you kill Morgott. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to get to the Mountaintop of the Giants in Elden Ring, you must first kill Morgott, the Omen King in the Elden Throne, a location at the end of the Leyndell, Royal Capital Legacy Dungeon.

Morgott, the Omen King Morgott is a difficult boss, capable of powerful magic and quick movements. His sword can swing in wide arcs which catch rolls, so get used to rolling into the swing. Once you get to his second phase, you’ll have to watch the ground—his watery eruptions can make quick work of an unprepared Tarnished.

Slaying Morgott doesn’t initially seem like it does anything to move you towards the Mountaintop of the Giants, but it’s a necessary step because there’s only one entrance to the Mountaintop, unfortunately. There aren’t any secret teleports which lead to the peak, so you need to do the story-intended method. This means you need the Rold Medallion, which is the key to the elevator on the eastern side of Leyndell, if you want to progress to this story-required area. Getting the Rold Medallion is basically the boss reward for killing Morgott, the Omen King.

After slaying him, head to the Erdtree. When you interact with it, you’re told that impenetrable thorns deny your entry. Head back to the Site of Grace next to the Throne and sit, where you’ll be visited by Melina. She tells you she’s barred as well, and you have to head elsewhere to continue your quest. Thankfully, she’s nice enough to mark a point on your map in red: the Grand Lift of Rold.

If Melina doesn’t visit you, you may have to restart the game. This event trigger can break fairly easily, especially if you’re using mods. But the game will often recognize Morgott is dead after traveling to Roundtable Hold or if the game is turned off and on again.

How do you get to the Grand Lift of Rold?

This is only the second strange elevator which requires you lift a medallion at it. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is only the second strange elevator which requires you lift a medallion at it. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is only the second strange elevator which requires you lift a medallion at it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access the Grand Lift of Rold, you’re going to need to go back to the main street of Leyndell, preferably from the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. From there, you have some walking to do:

Follow the street northeast until you reach a pair of double doors, which you can open by interacting with it.

Head up the ramp covered in Misbegotten enemies—including a Leonin Misbegotten—and head down the elevator to enter the Forbidden Lands map.

Jump across the bridge and defeat or run past the Black Blade Kindred boss to enter the Grand Lift of Rold.

The Black Blade Kindred drops down right before you make it to the Lift, but this fight is completely optional. Feel free to ride right past it, sit at the Site of Grace to the right, and then fight the gargoyle once you have a safe spawn point. You can head up to the Mountaintop to the Giants by interacting with the Lift using the “Hoist medallion” prompt.

If you have the Haligtree Secret Medallion, this lift is also where you’ll use it by following the “Hoist secret medallion” prompt, usually by hitting left or right on your D-pad. If you choose to use the Secret Medallion, the lift will not take you to the Mountaintop, but to an optional area called the Consecrated Snowfield—a similarly snowy but completely different area from the valley.

What do you need to do on the Mountaintop of the Giants?

You’re heading towards that massive bowl, the Forge of the Giants. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’re heading towards that massive bowl, the Forge of the Giants. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’re heading towards that massive bowl, the Forge of the Giants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is only one required event on the Mountaintop of the Giants: to slay the Fire Giant at the peak. The Mountaintop is a winding path, so follow it north, then east, and then south, and you can honestly clear this map within an hour—given you’re the right level to fight the massive boss of the region. However, there are a few high-level events to get for the endgame, such as half of the Haligtree Medallion from Castle Sol, so we recommend taking your time and exploring this area before progressing the story.