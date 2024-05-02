Best Pyromancer build in Elden Ring

The art of fire magic in Elden Ring is well-kept by Monk and Giants. The Tarnished can become a Pyromancer with enough Faith, making them a massive threat to everyone around them. Let’s turn up the heat.

A Pyromancer in Elden Ring is a faith-based spellcaster that uses Flame Monk and Giant Incantations. They are also capable of using Flame weapons to deal moderate damage while they make space for their long-range spells.

Best stats for a Pyromancer in Elden Ring

Exploding into flame is a bit harder than it is in the Souls games. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The following stats are the best for a growing Pyromancer and your benchmarks for level 120. Start as a Confessor for its high Faith and all-round solid physical stats.

Vigor: 40

40 Mind: 25

25 Endurance: 20

20 Strength: 24

24 Dexterity: 12

12 Intelligence: Nine

Nine Faith: 60

60 Arcane: Nine

While your primary method of dealing damage is casting Incantations, you do want enough Strength to wield some of the best Fire-damage weapons in the game. At 24, you can comfortably two-hand most Flame weapons with high Fire scaling and wield most good weapons with acceptable Fire scaling. 60 Faith is the soft cap, so you don’t usually need to go past that point.

Tip: Physical Stats Can Be Adjusted Unfortunately, some Flame weapons do require you to have more Dexterity, meaning it’s a bit hard to experiment with this stat lineup. If you’d like to wield weapons like the Magma Wyrm’s Greatsword, you may need to shift some Mind, Strength, or Endurance into Dexterity; 15 seems to be a good benchmark. For our build, this isn’t necessary.

Our other stats are mostly window dressing. Vigor 40 is around the point where you can tank a hit from most bosses without dying, Mind 25 gives 147 FP, enough to cast several high-level fire spells. An Endurance of 20 is just enough to wear medium armor without breaking your spine, or light armor with a bigger weapon. As you level from here, improving Vigor, Endurance, and Mind is a great idea.

Best weapons and gear for a Pyromancer in Elden Ring

This is the bread and butter of the build. It’s sadly quite late-game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best weapons for a Pyromancer are Flame weapons, or weapons that deal good Fire damage by default. A Flame-enchanted Iron Cleaver is our go-to, with fantastic Fire damage scaling and a quicker move set. However, the real important part is to obtain the Giant’s Seal for its extraordinarily high Fire spell damage.

Your weapon isn’t the most important, but you want a Flame weapon as soon as possible. Strength weapons tend to get more Fire damage scaling than Dexterity weapons, so enchanting Axes and Great weapons is a good idea. To enchant a weapon with Flame, you need a Fire-based Ash of War like Prelate’s Charge or Black Flame Tornado, or the Red-Hot Whetblade from Redmane Castle.

The Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave in the Mountaintop of the Giants is your destination for your endgame seal, the Giant’s Seal. If you can, your best option for Seals for a Pyromancer is to dual-wield Giant’s Seals. This late-game seal is capable of massively improving your Fire damage, and the boost stacks with itself. You get 20 percent if you’re holding it in one hand, and 44 percent if you’re dual wielding the seals. It can be a huge boost to your Pyromancy damage, but does make it trickier to switch to a shield or weapon.

Best armor for a Pyromancer in Elden Ring

Lets make those huge fire spells a bit less expensive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no armor set that specifically boosts Fire damage in Elden Ring, but there are helmets that make casting easier. We recommend wearing medium armor for your chest, gloves, and feet. Wear the Incantation Scarab in your head slot to reduce the cost of your pyromancy Incantations.

As long as you’re not slow-rolling, any armor works for the Pyromancer. The Fire Monk armor is light enough to medium-roll while you’re wielding your weapons, and many other armor sets are similar.

Thankfully, the Incantation Scarab doesn’t weigh much. You do take five percent more damage while wearing it, though, so watch your HP. Saving around 15 percent FP is more than enough to make up for it, considering this build focuses on Fire Incantations as its primary source of damage.

Best spells for a Pyromancer in Elden Ring

Strong, but expensive, nukes are Pyromancy’s specialty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obviously, the most important spells for a Pyromancer are Flame Monk and Giant spells. Your most critical spell is the basic Flame Sling, though spells like Flame, Grant me Strength, Flame of the Fell God, and Giantsflame Take Thee are all very powerful Incantations for clearing rooms and chunking bosses. You should also look for other strong Faith Incantations, since your Faith gets capped out quite early.

Flame Sling is one of the quicker options for a ranged attack in the Pyromancer’s kit. While Catch Flame and O, Flame! are faster, they also have terrible range that make them tricky to use effectively. And most other offensive magics in the Pyromancer’s toolkit take a long time to cast. Look for opportunities during boss fights, like after a boss misses an attack, to cast spells like Giantsflame Take Thee. There are some losers in this category, though. Whirl, O Flame! and Surge, O Flame! don’t deal damage worth their cast time, so use them with caution. In addition, most Giant spells are relatively situational, such as Flame, Fall Upon Them. Experiment with these potent spells to see if any stick with you.

Even though you are a Pyromancer, you can’t discount powerful Incantations outside of the flame-slinging school. Body-buffs like Dragonbolt Blessing, weapon buffs like Bloodflame Blade, attacks like Frenzied Burst, and heals like Erdtree Heal can round out your memory slots.

Best Talismans for a Pyromancer in Elden Ring

This fella is the reason we need heavier armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Talismans focus on Incantation damage, general fire damage, and defense. We like putting two slots into defense and two slots into offense, but even dedicating all slots to all-out offense is a decent idea. The following Talismans are perfect for your build:

Fire Scorpion Charm: Unsurprisingly, 12 percent fire damage is fairly good for this build. Just watch yourself, since you take a lot of extra damage. Find this in Fort Laiedd.

Unsurprisingly, 12 percent fire damage is fairly good for this build. Just watch yourself, since you take a lot of extra damage. Find this in Fort Laiedd. Flock’s Canvas Talisman: This is a smaller eight percent increase, but this stacks very well with the Fire Scorpion Charm. Find this at the end of Millicent’s questline, on the corpse of Gowry.

This is a smaller eight percent increase, but this stacks very well with the Fire Scorpion Charm. Find this at the end of Millicent’s questline, on the corpse of Gowry. Erdtree’s Favor +2: A small boost to health, stamina, and carrying capacity doesn’t go amiss. You need to reach endgame, in the Ashen Capital, to earn this prize.

A small boost to health, stamina, and carrying capacity doesn’t go amiss. You need to reach endgame, in the Ashen Capital, to earn this prize. Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman: The 20 percent physical resistance buff counteracts all the extra physical damage you take because of your gear. Find it at the base of the Haligtree.

There are a handful of other Talismans you can equip to improve your damage, depending on what you need for a boss.

Radagan’s Soreseal: Raises your Vigor, Endurance, Strength, and Dexterity by five, making it a lot easier to wield Strength weapons. Against bosses that resist Fire significantly, like the Fire Giant, it lets you avoid respeccing. Just be careful, because it makes you take more 15 percent more damage.

Raises your Vigor, Endurance, Strength, and Dexterity by five, making it a lot easier to wield Strength weapons. Against bosses that resist Fire significantly, like the Fire Giant, it lets you avoid respeccing. Just be careful, because it makes you take more 15 percent more damage. Claw Talisman: Like Radagan’s Soreseal, this is almost entirely useful for bosses that hard-counter you. It boosts your Jump Attacks by 15 percent.

