Best Blasphemous Blade build in Elden Ring

Boss weapons in Elden Ring are extremely cool, but rarely the most efficient choice. Things change with the Blasphemous Blade, however: It’s a frankly fantastic weapon that is well worth building around.

Recommended Videos

Let’s go over what makes this weapon tick and what you can do to make it tick better.

What is the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring?

A blade perfect for heretics. And the faithful. And everyone, really. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blasphemous Blade is a Strength, Dexterity, and Faith Greatsword in Elden Ring. It is obtained from giving the Remembrance of the Blasphemous—your reward for successfully killing Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy—to the Finger Reader Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

It is well-known for its Weapon Skill Taker’s Flame, which produces a line of fire after a short startup time that deals high damage and restores health to the user. The Blasphemous Blade is stuck with the standard Greatsword moveset for its swings, making the only real pull of the weapon its Weapon Skill.

While not exactly fantastic for PvP, it is incredible for clearing dungeons. A high-damage line attack that heals you is great for the tight hallways of areas like Leyndell, Royal Capital, and the Haligtree.

Best Blasphemous Blade build stats in Elden Ring

Only a faithful and strong person can wield this blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this Blasphemous Blade build, we started as a Samurai. We’ve also set the baseline to level 150, though the prioritized stats remain the same for any stat total.

Vigor: 40

40 Mind: 20

20 Endurance: 20

20 Strength: 32

32 Dexterity: 40

40 Intelligence: Nine

Nine Faith: 60

60 Arcane: Nine

Your primary damage stat is Faith. The Blasphemous Blade, upon reaching level +10 with a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, scales with Faith at a B scaling. The Blade scales with Strength and Dexterity at C Scaling, so we’re only going to invest a few points to get those stats to around 40. If you’d prefer, you can instead move some stats from Strength or Dexterity to Vigor. But, try to keep your Strength at 22 and Dexterity at 15 for the weapon’s minimum stat requirements.

We enjoy our defenses, but a Blasphemous Blade build can naturally sustain thanks to its excellent Weapon Skill. A Vigor of 40 and enough Endurance to wear the heavier end of Light Armor should be enough to keep you living through most boss fights.

Tip: Does the Blasphemous Blade work well with a shield? As long as you reach the Strength requirement of 22, you can one-hand the Blasphemous Blade just fine. If you want to use a Shield alongside this build, we recommend the Carian Knight Shield. Any Shield with no Skill and 100 Physical Protection works great for this build, but the Carian Knight Shield offers it all at a low weight and reasonable Magic and Holy damage reduction.

Your high Faith total is fantastic for using the Erdtree Seal, the best Seal for Incantations at a high Faith total. This sidearm is your go-to for the Blasphemous Blade, letting you buff before fights. However, since the Blasphemous Blade is a unique weapon, it will not be affected by weapon buffs.

Best Armor for Blasphemous Blade builds

A bit of extra Faith never hurt anybody. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no fantastic armor for the Blasphemous Blade set: Wear as much as you’d like. We prefer Medium Armor sets since the upside of the Blasphemous Blade is its health restoration. Being able to take a hit every now and then is a good idea.

However, there are a few armor pieces that can slightly buff stats, which might help you boost your damage or reach minimum stat requirements without level investment. They include:

Haligtree Knight Helm , which grants a plus-two to Faith with no downside.

, which grants a plus-two to Faith with no downside. The Okina Mask , which highly buffs Dexterity by plus-four, but lowers Focus significantly.

, which highly buffs Dexterity by plus-four, but lowers Focus significantly. Omensmirk Mask, which buffs Strength by plus-two.

Of these three, we recommend the Knight Helm, since that extra Faith is perfect for adjusting your damage.

Best Talismans for Blasphemous Blade builds

Taker’s Flame is worth putting some effort into. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blasphemous Blade builds, especially in PvE situations where the weapon shines, focus on using the Weapon Skill and dealing significant damage through it. As a result, we recommend the following Talismans: