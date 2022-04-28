How to get a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Elden Ring

A Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is among the rarest items in all of Elden Ring. There are only eight that players are aware of on the map. These stones cannot be farmed unless players go into a New Game+ save, meaning that once all eight are used in a single playthrough, there are no more to be found on the map.

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are used to upgrade players’ weapons of a special variety. These stones only become usable after players have used a Somber Smithing Stone (9) on their weapon of choice. Once that’s done, players then have the opportunity to use the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone to fully upgrade their weapon. After this is used, players have maxed out that particular weapon.

Since there are only eight of these particular stones on the Elden Ring map, players can visit their locations to find them and don’t need to continually farm them. Players will need to wait quite a long time before they’re able to acquire even one Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, however. The first one isn’t available until players reach the Forbidden Lands, with each subsequent stone being found in all of the locations after that.

Below, we’ll list all of the locations that are currently known to hold a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. We will also go over how to find the two easiest stones more in-depth.

In a chest underneath the large statue in Mohgwyn Palace

In a chest near the Prayer Room Site of Grace at Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

On a corpse on the walkway near the Putrid Avatar in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

Reward for defeating Malenia, Blade of Miquella but only if players complete Millicent’s questline and insert the Miquella’s Needle into Malenia’s scarlet flower

Reward from completing Latenna’s questline once players bring her to Apostate Derelict

Next to a gargoyle on a railing once players go up the dragon’s body and climb the next ladder in Leyndell, Ashen Capital

In the gazebo past the dragon guarding the road to Malekith in Crumbling Farum Azula

Reward from defeating Anastasia-Tarnished Eater the third time in the Consecrated Snowfield southwest of Ordina, Liturgical Town

There are two easy Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones that players can acquire in Elden Ring. Perhaps the first that players will come across is from completing Latenna’s questline. Latenna is first encountered at the end of Lakeside Crystal Cave in Liurnia. Once players talk to her, she becomes a Spirit Ash summons for players to use.

In order to complete Latenna’s questline, players need to speak to Albus in the Village of the Albinaurics and receive the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right). Players want to do this before they meet Latenna at the Lakeside Crystal Cave. Once they return to Latenna with the medallion, players need to make it all the way to the Consecrated Snowfield. This is done by finding the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left) and taking the secret entrance at the Grand Lift of Rold.

In the Consecrated Snowfields, players need to go to Apostate Derelict and interact with the large woman there. This summons Latenna and completes her questline, which rewards players with a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Past this, the other easiest stone to obtain is at Crumbling Farum Azula. As players are on their way to battle with Malekith, Black Blade, they will encounter a dragon after climbing some roofs. Luckily, if players run past this dragon up the road and to the right, they will make it disappear. After the dragon disappears, players need to return to where the dragon was and look inside the now-visible gazebo. Inside will be a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

The other six stones aren’t too difficult to find but they aren’t as simple to acquire as these two. Players will need to wait until nearly the end of Elden Ring to acquire any of these stones. However, they do need to ensure they talk to Latenna and Albus before they leave Liurnia of the Lakes if they want Latenna’s free Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. The other stones don’t necessarily require much set up aside from also completing Millicent’s questline. This will allow players to receive a free stone after defeating Malenia.