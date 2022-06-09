Elden Ring boss order: What is the best order to kill the bosses?

While there is no absolute right way to progress in Elden Ring, there are routes that players can take to ensure they don’t make the game too difficult on themselves. Following the Site of Grace trails can get confusing, leading to players venturing into areas they might not be ready for. Most of the areas that players can progress into will feature a main boss of some kind, and there are certain bosses that are easier than others.

Of course, determining the order in which you kill the bosses in Elden Ring is completely reliant on what kind of experience you want to have. If you want to punish yourself as much as possible, then going straight to Caelid or Mt. Gelmir is the best choice. If you want to progress as quickly as possible, however, then defeating the first two bosses you come across will likely be your best bet.

As previously noted, there is no concrete right way of progressing and beating the game’s bosses. You don’t even need to beat every single main demigod boss you come across. To gain access to Leyndell, Royal Capital, which is the main point of progression in Elden Ring, you only need to defeat two demigods and acquire two Great Runes.

Essentially, if you want to start progressing immediately, you can defeat two demigods and go into Leyndell to start defeating more bosses. While this approach is completely feasible, you will leave yourself vulnerable to being under-leveled.

Leyndell features bosses that can tear you into pieces with ease, so you might want to defeat more than two demigods before entering Leyndell to ensure you’re not too under-leveled by the end of Elden Ring.

Here’s our recommended boss order, which lists every boss in the game. You only need to defeat two bosses before Leyndell, though, so you can always save some until the late game.

Best Elden Ring boss order

1) Margit, the Fell Omen

2) Godrick the Grafted

3) Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

4) General Starscourge Radahn

5) Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

6) Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Golden Shade)

7) Morgott the Omen King

8) Malenia Blade of Miquella

9) Mohg, Lord of Blood

10) Fire Giant

11) Beast Clergyman/Maliketh, the Black Blade

12) Godfrey, First Elden Lord/Hoarah Loux

13) Radagon of the Golden Order

14) Elden Beast

Essentially, this list allows players to complete every area of Elden Ring before moving on to the next.

To break it down, players can beat Godrick, Rennala, Radahn, and Rykard all before accessing Leyndell to face the Golden Shade and Morgott. Then, they can beat Malenia and Mohg in the northern regions before defeating the Fire Giant to access Crumbling Farum Azula, where they’ll face Malekith. Once Malekith is defeated, players will go to Leyndell, Ashen Capital, and go through the gauntlet of the final three bosses in Godfrey, Radagon, and the Elden Beast.

Of course, several of these bosses are not required to beat the game. Only Godrick and Rennala are needed to access Leyndell, where the Golden Shade and Morgott are not optional. The only required boss in the northern regions is the Fire Giant, as it guards a location to progress the main story. Malenia and Mohg are optional bosses that are accessed via a different area. Malekith and the final three bosses are not optional, as all are needed to progress the story.

You can get through Elden Ring by defeating the minimum amount of bosses. This will limit the number of endings you have access to, as well as the content the game has to offer. For example, defeating Radahn opens up the entire Ranni the Witch questline in Nokron and Nokstella.

The list we put together allows players to access most of Elden Ring’s content. It also presents the easiest order to defeat the bosses on the player’s expected level when going up against a certain boss. Defeating Radahn and Rykard, along with Godrick and Rennala, should put players at a high enough level to take on Morgott in Leyndell. Comparatively, going through Malenia and Mohg makes Malekith and the final three bosses easier as well.