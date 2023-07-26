Elden Ring fans piece together hidden lore about one of the game’s most mysterious locales

The lore of Elden Ring is notoriously difficult to wrap one’s brain around. It’s one of those games where you know you’re interested in what you’re seeing but know in the back of your head that you’re more so experiencing the story rather than understanding it in its entirety.

Even today, a year and a half after the game’s release, players are still uncovering bits and pieces of lore that are filling in the gaps in Elden Ring’s eclectic story.

An Elden Ring player on the game’s subreddit made the connection in a post today that the stone ruins littered throughout the Lands Between (and particularly in the game’s first zone, Limgrave) aren’t just placed there randomly. In fact, they’re actually remnants of the fallen city of Farum Azula, one of the game’s final zones.

Farum Azula was once an ornate city that floated high above the Lands Between, and in the modern timeline, the city endlessly crumbles above the world. Pieces of the formerly hospitable city continuously drop down on the Lands Between, and some players are even wondering if the ruins on the ground level would fit like puzzle pieces if they were brought back up to Farum Azula. With FromSoftware’s history of attention to detail in mind, they very well could.

Related: How to get the Rock Sling sorcery in Elden Ring

It’s also possible that other floating cities like Farum Azula could be found throughout the worlds above the Lands Between, and that they might serve as future settings for new additions to the Elden Ring universe down the line.

Another Elden Ring player in the comments of the original Reddit thread proposed the idea of going back to “Farum Azula in its prime” in a future DLC, before the city was subjected to ruin. The first Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development, although few details surrounding it (including its release date) are known at this time.

About the author