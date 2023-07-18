All EA FC 24 stadiums

One of the biggest concerns about the end of EA’s partnership with FIFA is some feared it meant future iterations of the iconic soccer series would have issues securing licenses for things like stadiums. To be honest, I thought that might have been the case. But now EA FC 24’s release is around the corner, the developers have proven otherwise.

In addition to having more than 30 leagues, 700 teams, and 19,000 players, EA has now confirmed there will be no shortage in the stadium department. To be exact, there will be 115 authentic stadiums.

Only four have been revealed so far, but if FIFA 23 is anything to go by, I have a pretty good idea of what the rest could be.

All confirmed authentic stadiums in EA FC 24

The four authentic stadiums officially confirmed are:

Allianz Stadium

Anfield

Parc des Princes

Santiago Bernabéu.

Authentic stadiums likely to be in EA FC 24

These are the 98 authentic stadiums featured in FIFA 23. Considering EA FC 24 has even more of them, there’s a good chance most if not all of them will be included in it too.

Premier League

Anfield

Craven Cottage

Elland Road

Emirates Stadium

Etihad Stadium

Goodison Park

Gtech Community Stadium

King Power Stadium

London Stadium

Molineux Stadium

Old Trafford

Selhurst Park

St. James’ Park

St. Mary’s Stadium

Stamford Bridge

The Amex Stadium

The City Ground (via post-launch update)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Villa Park

Vitality Stadium

English Football League

Bramall Lane

Cardiff City Stadium

Carrow Road

Fratton Park

Kirklees Stadium

Loftus Road

MKM Stadium

Riverside Stadium

Stadium of Light

Stoke City FC Stadium

Swansea.com Stadium

The Hawthorns

Turf Moor

Vicarage Road

Bundesliga

BayArena

Borussia-Park

Deutsche Bank Park

Europa-Park Stadion

Mercedes-Benz Arena

MEWA Arena

Olympiastadion

PreZero Arena

Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion

Signal Iduna Park

Stadion An der Alten Försterei

Veltins-Arena

Volkswagen Arena

wohninvest Weserstadion

WWK Arena

Bundesliga 2

Düsseldorf-Arena

Heinz von Heiden-Arena

Home Deluxe Arena

Max-Morlock-Stadion

SchücoArena

Volksparkstadion

LaLiga Santander

Cívitas Metropolitano

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos

Estadio Benito Villamarín

Estadio de la Cerámica

Estadio de Montilivi

Estadio de Vallecas

Estadio El Sadar

Estadio José Zorrilla

Estadio Mestalla

Estadio San Mamés

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Nuevo Mirandilla

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

RCDE Stadium

Reale Arena

Visit Mallorca Estadi

LaLiga SmartBank

El Alcoraz

Estadio Ciutat de València

Estadio de Gran Canaria

Estadio de Mendizorroza

Estadio La Rosaleda

Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes

Municipal de Butarque

Municipal de Ipurua

Barclays Women’s Super League

Academy Stadium

Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Groupama Stadium

Orange Vélodrome

Parc des Princes

Serie A TIM

Allianz Stadium

San Siro

Liga Portugal

Estádio do Dragão

Estádio do SL Benfica

Süper Lig

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı

Rest of World

Donbass Arena

Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff ArenA

Philips Stadion

MLS

Banc of California Stadium

BC Place

Dignity Health Sports Park

Lumen Field

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Providence Park

Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)

MBS Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City

King Fahd Stadium

International

Wembley Stadium

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini

Estadio Presidente Perón

La Bombonera

As EA FC 24 draws closer to its release and more stadiums are confirmed, I’ll continue updating this big stadium list. I’m pretty confident it’s shaping up to be an impressive one based on what we’ve seen so far. It’ll have all the other bells and whistles too, including crossplay, different editions, Ultimate Team, and more.

