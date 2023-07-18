All EA FC 24 stadiums

One of the biggest concerns about the end of EA’s partnership with FIFA is some feared it meant future iterations of the iconic soccer series would have issues securing licenses for things like stadiums. To be honest, I thought that might have been the case. But now EA FC 24’s release is around the corner, the developers have proven otherwise.
In addition to having more than 30 leagues, 700 teams, and 19,000 players, EA has now confirmed there will be no shortage in the stadium department. To be exact, there will be 115 authentic stadiums.
Only four have been revealed so far, but if FIFA 23 is anything to go by, I have a pretty good idea of what the rest could be.
All confirmed authentic stadiums in EA FC 24
The four authentic stadiums officially confirmed are:
- Allianz Stadium
- Anfield
- Parc des Princes
- Santiago Bernabéu.
Authentic stadiums likely to be in EA FC 24
These are the 98 authentic stadiums featured in FIFA 23. Considering EA FC 24 has even more of them, there’s a good chance most if not all of them will be included in it too.
Premier League
- Anfield
- Craven Cottage
- Elland Road
- Emirates Stadium
- Etihad Stadium
- Goodison Park
- Gtech Community Stadium
- King Power Stadium
- London Stadium
- Molineux Stadium
- Old Trafford
- Selhurst Park
- St. James’ Park
- St. Mary’s Stadium
- Stamford Bridge
- The Amex Stadium
- The City Ground (via post-launch update)
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Villa Park
- Vitality Stadium
English Football League
- Bramall Lane
- Cardiff City Stadium
- Carrow Road
- Fratton Park
- Kirklees Stadium
- Loftus Road
- MKM Stadium
- Riverside Stadium
- Stadium of Light
- Stoke City FC Stadium
- Swansea.com Stadium
- The Hawthorns
- Turf Moor
- Vicarage Road
Bundesliga
- BayArena
- Borussia-Park
- Deutsche Bank Park
- Europa-Park Stadion
- Mercedes-Benz Arena
- MEWA Arena
- Olympiastadion
- PreZero Arena
- Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
- RheinEnergieStadion
- Signal Iduna Park
- Stadion An der Alten Försterei
- Veltins-Arena
- Volkswagen Arena
- wohninvest Weserstadion
- WWK Arena
Bundesliga 2
- Düsseldorf-Arena
- Heinz von Heiden-Arena
- Home Deluxe Arena
- Max-Morlock-Stadion
- SchücoArena
- Volksparkstadion
LaLiga Santander
- Cívitas Metropolitano
- Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
- Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
- Estadio Benito Villamarín
- Estadio de la Cerámica
- Estadio de Montilivi
- Estadio de Vallecas
- Estadio El Sadar
- Estadio José Zorrilla
- Estadio Mestalla
- Estadio San Mamés
- Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Nuevo Mirandilla
- Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
- RCDE Stadium
- Reale Arena
- Visit Mallorca Estadi
LaLiga SmartBank
- El Alcoraz
- Estadio Ciutat de València
- Estadio de Gran Canaria
- Estadio de Mendizorroza
- Estadio La Rosaleda
- Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
- Municipal de Butarque
- Municipal de Ipurua
Barclays Women’s Super League
- Academy Stadium
Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Groupama Stadium
- Orange Vélodrome
- Parc des Princes
Serie A TIM
- Allianz Stadium
- San Siro
Liga Portugal
- Estádio do Dragão
- Estádio do SL Benfica
Süper Lig
- Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı
Rest of World
- Donbass Arena
Eredivisie
- Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Philips Stadion
MLS
- Banc of California Stadium
- BC Place
- Dignity Health Sports Park
- Lumen Field
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Providence Park
- Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)
MBS Pro League
- King Abdullah Sports City
- King Fahd Stadium
International
- Wembley Stadium
Liga Profesional de Fútbol
- Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini
- Estadio Presidente Perón
- La Bombonera
As EA FC 24 draws closer to its release and more stadiums are confirmed, I’ll continue updating this big stadium list. I’m pretty confident it’s shaping up to be an impressive one based on what we’ve seen so far. It’ll have all the other bells and whistles too, including crossplay, different editions, Ultimate Team, and more.