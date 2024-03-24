How to open locked doors in Hidden Cavern in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t hold your hand when it comes to solving puzzles. And it’s more than happy to let you fail out of an attempt. An example is the Hidden Cavern, a small dungeon with plenty of locked doors.

Let’s open this sucker up and reap the rewards. Here’s how to open the locked doors in the Hidden Cavern in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where is the Hidden Cavern in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

What a strange little island north of Vermund.

The vaguely named Hidden Cavern in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is found by following the trail northwest of Vermund. It is to the left of the small range of hills south of Melve, meaning you can only really get to it by approaching from the south. You can also approach it to the west from the Malachite Forest.

This middling island doesn’t have much on it, outside of the Hidden Cavern and a bandit camp or two. The Cavern itself is on the northern tip of it and is isolated from anything else interesting nearby. It is a divot in the ground to the south of a looping trail.

How to open the barred doors in the Hidden Cavern

The key might be more explosive than you'd think.

The key to opening the barred doors in the Hidden Cavern is the explosive enemies and bombs scattered about the ground. The first few doors are most easily opened by killing the tar oozes that move through them with Fire damage. The next few can be opened by doing the same thing to the explosive zombies or letting the zombies open the door for you by walking away. Do this a few times to unlock the treasures at the back of the Hidden Cavern.

If a door has a wooden plank facing towards you, it’s time to bring the fire. We found success by using the oozes that melt through the doors. These oozes explode violently when exposed to flame, such as from a Mage’s Flagration. If they explode near enough to the doors, they’ll blow off the wooden lock and let you access the loot.

If you get unlucky with the placement of these door types, you’ll have to use the explosive barrels. These blow up if you drop from too high a height, so be careful when navigating the rocky terrain of this cavern. However, as long as they explode close enough to the door, you’re in a good spot.

Can you get that door for me, good sir?

However, if the door doesn’t have a wooden lock facing you—as is the case with the locked door in the deepest section of this mini-dungeon—you’ll have to get more creative. These are a few explosive zombies at the bottom of the slope at the back end of the dungeon. Use magick attacks, like the Mystic Spearhand‘s Rebouted Bolt, to lure these portly zombies near the bottommost gate. Fire attacks that clip through the door can cause them to explode, blowing the lock off for you once again.

If you have no fire attacks here, don’t fret—these ghouls can break through the locks with ease, but they’ll need incentive to come out. Do the same strat as above. However, once the zombie is lured, bring yourself and your pawns away from the door. If you do it right, there will be zombies waiting for you when you come back and the door will be bashed open for you. If you think you’ve messed up, feel free to Return to Title Screen without Saving to reset the zombies and give yourself another chance. It quick-saves after every Slime you kill, so a quit-without-save leaves you right when you aggro the zombie.

For the locked door near the start of the dungeon, head through the southwestern locked door—with wood facing you, easily blown up by slimes or barrels. This leads to a hallway that curves up and around to an overhead view of the locked western room. Throw down an explosive barrel or two towards where the door is and you’ll unlock it quickly, thanks to the other explosive barrels in there.

Rewards for clearing the Hidden Cavern in Dragon’s Dogma 2

What isn't inconvenient is all this treasure.

By clearing the Hidden Cavern and opening the locked doors, you’ll be rewarded with a heap of gold and gear. Other than mining points, the back of the dungeon features nearly 2,000 gold and two Jaspers. The locked door near the front has another nearly 1,000 gold and the Helical Archistaff, a fine weapon for a starting Sorcerer but one you can quickly outgrow.

This is a pretty good score of loot, given you have some fire damage to defeat the oozes with. For the amount of gold you gather, it’s well worth your time.

