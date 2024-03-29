Category:
How to get Spurious Wings in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Give your weapons wings.
Image of the Dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2.
In Dragon’s Dogma 2, most weapons and armor can be enhanced at any nearby blacksmith, but almost all items require a unique material to be enhanced. The valuable Spurious Wing material is essential to upgrade many pieces of gear.

Loot is not as common in Dragon’s Dogma 2 as it may be in other RPGs, making the process of upgrading and enhancing your current gear all the more important. Before you set off to the blacksmith, it’s important to check what material you need to start your upgrade.

The Spurious Wing is a commonly needed item for upgrades, but actually tracking it down has proven difficult for many players. If you’re trying to see where to get the Spurious Wing, or want to see what you can make with this material, here’s what you need to know.

Where to get Spurious Wing in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image of the Dragon's Dogma 2 map showing the Volcanic Island Camp.
Travel west from the Volcanic Island Camp to find your first Succubus. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Spurious Wing is a material that can drop from a Succubus in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The easiest spot I’ve found so far to farm Succubus’s in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on the Agamen Volcanic Island that you can visit after passing through Battahl.

If you visit the Volcanic Island Camp and head west, you can run across several Succubus’s along the road. These monsters are similar to the Harpies you fight much earlier in Dragon’s Dogma 2, although they’re much harder. If you are a melee vocation, then I recommend taking vertical strike abilities such as Airward Slash, or bringing Pawns with either spells or ranged attacks.

Although the Spurious Wing is the item the Succubus will most likely drop, the monster does drop seven total different materials. Wakestone Shards and cooking items such as Beast-Steaks have an equal chance of dropping, so don’t get discouraged if it takes a couple of tries to get this drop. Even though spawns are randomized, I recommend setting up camp nearby to get a better chance at multiple drops.

What are Spurious Wings used for in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Main character standing out Checkpoint Rest Town in Dragon's Dogma 2
Bringing an Archer Pawn with you is the easiest way to take out the winged Succubus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spurious Wing is a material used for upgrading weapons and armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Once you’ve acquired a pair of Spurious Wings, you can go to any blacksmith in the game to access enhancements. Personally, I prefer the blacksmiths in Vernworth out of convenience.

Below are all the items that require Spurious Wings for an upgrade, as well as how many sets of Spurious Wing are required to complete the order:

ItemSpurious Wing required
Vermundian Dragon’s Flightx3
Vermundian Framae Bladesx3
Battahli Medusan Spellbowx4
Elven Blackwing Bowx1
Vermunidan Battahli Turbanx3
Battahli Doomdove Turbanx3
Vermundian Orphic Robex2
Elven Nirvanex3
Vermundian Totemic Shroudx2
Elven Epiphanic Waistguardx1
Battahli Monkish Gaitersx2
Vermundian Evergreen Greavesx2
Dwarven Charming Corsetx1
Vermndian Gauntleted Petticoatx3

Many of these upgrades are level two or three enhancements, so each will require multiple sets of Spurious Wings. Although these reagents are undoubtedly a pain to farm at times, the enhancements are well worth the effort.

