How to find On the Transference of Souls in Dragon’s Dogma 2

One of the many mysteries in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is regarding a grimoire called “On the Transference of Souls,” which is a set of two separate tomes. Your first encounter with either piece of the tome could come in one of two different locations, one of which is related to a side quest.

If you found the second tome, called “On the Transference of Souls 2,” then you need to find the first book so you can combine them together. However, if you are looking for the second volume of the tome, then you’re already on the side quest in question.

Below, you can see where to find both volumes of the tome and how to complete the specific side quest in DD2.

How to get On the Transference of Souls in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Since the two tomes go hand in hand, I’ll go over how to find both of them at the same time. You are likely looking for the first volume if you saw the second volume available for sale at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in the Checkpoint Rest Town in Vermund. On the Transference of Souls 2 is on sale for 2,000 gold and you can buy it directly from Ibrahim with no questions asked.

On the Transference of Souls 2 for sale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for the second tome, then congratulations, you found it. However, if you need to find the first tome after buying the second tome initially, then you’ll have to do a bit more traveling.

The first tome is not available for sale anywhere and you can’t find it in a chest or in a random location. Instead, an apothecary vendor named Isaac has it in his possession, and he’s looking for the second tome to complete the collection and harness the power of the two. Isaac is located in the heart of Bakbattahl, so you’ll have to journey there to find the first tome.

Delivering a Ripened Quince to Isaac. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Isaac is located at the apothecary icon in the center of the Mercantile Quarter in Bakbattahl. If you speak to him for the first time, you’ll start the side quest called ” Short-Sighted Ambition.” However, the first part of the side quest only requires you to bring him a Ripened Quince to cure an ailment, which is easily found around the region of Battahl. Bring the Ripened Quince to Isaac and then check up on him in a few days to see if he’s gotten any better.

After you go back to speak to him, he’ll mention how he needs the second tome to unlock some kind of secret power. For those of you who bought On the Transference of Souls 2 at Ibrahim’s shop, you can give it to Isaac and play out the rest of the side quest.

The journal for Short-Sighted Ambition in DD2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, if you need to find the second tome, you’ll have to take an Oxcart, Portcrystal, or walk to the Checkpoint Rest Town and visit Ibrahim to retrieve the tome. Once you have it, return to Isaac and then play out the rest of the side quest.

That’s all you need to know about the On the Transference of Souls tomes in DD2. The side quest you go on for the tomes ends in quite a dramatic fashion, so I suggest making it a priority once you enter Battahl.

