Dragon’s Dogma 2: Masked Correspondence walkthrough

Even seemingly mundane tasks like fetching letters in Dragon’s Dogma 2 come with unexpectedly high stakes.

Recommended Videos

Sven is a curious character in Dragon’s Dogma 2. When we first meet him, he runs away from the guards and asks to borrow money, but in a few days, he becomes a pivotal figure in the plot and a huge ally to our cause. He never ceases to task you with complex and missable side quests, though. In Masked Correspondance, Sven asks you to attend a ball and deliver a letter with confidential information to a man named Lord Patrick.

He also notes that a few visitors from nearby nations could really use this intel if we mess up. No pressure. In this guide, I’ll help you trigger the Masquerade Ball and deliver the letter to Lord Patrick in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to start Masked Correspondence in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Trigger this quest before heading out to Battahl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Masked Correspondence in Dragon’s Dogma 2, complete The Ornate Box side quest in which you can cover up for Sven, lend him money, and meet with him three times in the Merchant Quarter. Then, head to speak with him in his private chambers in the palace to trigger Masked Correspondence in Dragon’s Dogma.

How to trigger the Masquerade Ball in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A dance? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Masquerade Balls only happen at nighttime in Vernworth Hall, and if you’ve accepted The Stolen Throne from Captain Brant Dragon’s Dogma 2.

If you head to Vernworth Hall during the day or without having at least accepted this quest, there won’t be a Masquerade Ball taking place, which means you can’t deliver the letter to Lord Patrick.

You can start Stolen Throne after completing The Caged Magistrate, the quest in which you rescue the Magistrate from his jail cell. Once you’ve located a place with plenty of tomes for him to stay, report with Captain Brant at the tavern and ask him about the Masquerade. This question prompts Brant to give you a mask to attend the Masquerade Ball, which triggers The Stolen Throne.

How to get a Mask in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To get a Mask to attend the Masquerade Ball in Dragon’s Dogma 2, ask Captain Brant about the Masquerade Ball at the tavern or purchase one from the Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town.

Keep in mind that you need a Courtly Attire to attend the Masquerade Ball as well. You get one as a reward for completing The Ornate Box, but you can find more in treasure chests inside the palace if you sell that one.

Who is Lord Patrick in Dragon’s Dogma 2

That’s a nice blue cape you’ve got there, Lord Patrick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lord Patrick is the man with the blue cape and black and gold mask standing in the hall in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Make sure you deliver the letter to him and not anyone else at the Masquerade Ball to complete Masked Correspondence correctly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more