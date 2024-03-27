Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get Eldricite in DD2

Combat is one of the most important elements of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and even the smallest details can give you the edge over powerful opponents. This is precisely why you should upgrade your gear, and Eldricite is one of the materials you need.

In short, this is a “crystallized essence left by a Specter,” and you can use it to enhance different types of gear, ranging from daggers and staves to leg pieces and robes. Since this is such an important material, here’s how to get Eldricite in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get Eldricite in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can get Eldricite in Dragon’s Dogma 2 from Specters in the true ending post game. Since Specters move only at night, you have to adjust the time of the day so that you can hunt them. Unlike Phantasms, which appear in front of starting areas and glow blue in the dark, you can identify Specters by their purple light. The drop rate of Eldricite is quite low from Specters, so you have to farm them a lot.

Bakbattahl should be packed with Phantasms at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best spots to get Eldricite in the post game are caves, swamps, and foggy map areas. Bakbattahl and the Misty Marshes regions are the best option for getting Eldricite.

But players have reportedly also found Eldricite before the end game. To do this, get a Forager Pawn and send them to fetch goodies for you near the Elven Village, Sacred Arbor. When they come back, they should have Eldricite for you. But don’t use that Eldricite immediately. Instead, take that item to the scrap item store in the Checkpoint Rest Town and then pay the owner to make a forgery. This should work like the original, allowing you to upgrade your gear before the big fight.

